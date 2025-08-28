How To Share Location On WhatsApp: WhatsApp is no longer only a messaging application but also something that can keep you connected and safe in the real world. The possibility to share your location is one of its most helpful functions. This feature is useful whether you are visiting a crowded place with a friend, giving directions to someone where you live or even letting family members know you are okay when travelling.

Share Current Location On Android And iPhone

Follow these steps:

In order to share your location, tap the chat with the person or group you want to share your location with.

On Android, you need to tap a paperclip icon, and on iPhone, you need to tap a + icon.

Choose Location and WhatsApp will show a map and surrounding landmarks.

Choose Send your current location. This provides the receiver with a fixed pin of your location at that specific time.

Share Live Location On Android And iPhone

Live Location helps more especially when you are on the move. It does not use a one-time pin, but instead it refreshes with the progression of your travel.

Once you have chosen Share Live Location, you have to choose the duration of your sharing: 15 minutes, 1 hour or 8 hours.

It comes in handy particularly in times of organising travelling plans, reuniting at a major event or ensuring that those you love can trace your route back home.

Stop Sharing Anytime

Worried about privacy? You’re always in control. To stop Live Location, one can always go back to the chat and disable it by issuing the command Stop Sharing.

Why It’s Useful

WhatsApp location sharing simplifies life, whether it is avoiding prolonged calls on the cell phone or being safe during late-night commutes.

It is also compatible with both Android and iPhone, and the procedure is fast, easy and safe. You can also make people know where you are at any given time when you want to, with only a few taps.