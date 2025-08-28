Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyHow To Share Location On WhatsApp: Step-By-Step Guide For Android Device & iPhone

How To Share Location On WhatsApp: Step-By-Step Guide For Android Device & iPhone

WhatsApp makes it easy to share your live or current location with just a few taps. Here’s a simple guide to share location on WhatsApp using Android and iPhone.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 04:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

How To Share Location On WhatsApp: WhatsApp is no longer only a messaging application but also something that can keep you connected and safe in the real world. The possibility to share your location is one of its most helpful functions. This feature is useful whether you are visiting a crowded place with a friend, giving directions to someone where you live or even letting family members know you are okay when travelling.

Share Current Location On Android And iPhone

Follow these steps: 

  • In order to share your location, tap the chat with the person or group you want to share your location with. 
  • On Android, you need to tap a paperclip icon, and on iPhone, you need to tap a + icon. 
  • Choose Location and WhatsApp will show a map and surrounding landmarks. 
  • Choose Send your current location. This provides the receiver with a fixed pin of your location at that specific time.

Share Live Location On Android And iPhone

Live Location helps more especially when you are on the move. It does not use a one-time pin, but instead it refreshes with the progression of your travel. 

Once you have chosen Share Live Location, you have to choose the duration of your sharing: 15 minutes, 1 hour or 8 hours. 

It comes in handy particularly in times of organising travelling plans, reuniting at a major event or ensuring that those you love can trace your route back home.

Stop Sharing Anytime

Worried about privacy? You’re always in control. To stop Live Location, one can always go back to the chat and disable it by issuing the command Stop Sharing.

Why It’s Useful

WhatsApp location sharing simplifies life, whether it is avoiding prolonged calls on the cell phone or being safe during late-night commutes. 

It is also compatible with both Android and iPhone, and the procedure is fast, easy and safe. You can also make people know where you are at any given time when you want to, with only a few taps.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 04:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points
News
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
World
'If Indians Don't Budge': Trump's Top Economic Adviser Issues New Threat Over Russian Oil Trade
'If Indians Don't Budge': Trump's Top Economic Adviser Issues New Threat Over Russian Oil Trade
India
Rahul Gandhi’s Rally Sparks Controversy Over Abusive Language Against PM Modi And His Mother, BJP Demands Apology
Rahul Gandhi’s Rally Sparks Controversy Over Abusive Language Against PM Modi And His Mother, BJP Demands Apology
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget