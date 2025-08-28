Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyMusk Vs OpenAI: Legal Battle Widens As Lawyers Try To Stop Meta From Sharing Bid Papers

Musk Vs OpenAI: Legal Battle Widens As Lawyers Try To Stop Meta From Sharing Bid Papers

Elon Musk’s lawyers asked a US judge to block OpenAI from getting Meta-related bid documents tied to a $97.4 billion offer, according to Reuters.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 06:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Musk-OpenAI Lawsuit: Lawyers representing Elon Musk have called on a US judge to prevent OpenAI access to documents owned by Meta Platforms related to a $97.4 billion offer to purchase OpenAI assets, reported Reuters. The move further works as fuel to the ongoing legal fire between Musk and xAi, the AI company he helped found.

Musk vs OpenAI: The Latest Courtroom Clash

The filing disclosed that his legal team claimed that OpenAI had already been provided with the appropriate documents by Musk and his AI company, named xAI and that they did not need to request additional discovery.

They labelled OpenAI’s push for Meta-related records as “irrelevant to the current phase of the trial.”

OpenAI, however, refuted such arguments. The Microsoft-backed company and CEO Sam Altman argued to the court that their demands were limited and focused, and only covered several weeks.

They also pointed to the fact that Musk had already indicated in his side of the case that bid-related communications were mostly oral, which made depositions of Musk, xAI representatives, and potential co-bidders even more critical.

Background of the Legal Feud

As reported by Reuters, earlier this month, US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said that Musk must face OpenAI’s claims that he attempted to harm the company through press statements, social media posts, legal claims, and what OpenAI called a “sham bid” for its assets.

Musk, who leads Tesla and SpaceX, sued OpenAI and Altman last year over the company’s transition to a for-profit model. OpenAI later filed a countersuit in April 2024, accusing Musk of trying to undermine its business. A jury trial is scheduled for spring 2026.

Also Read: Google Slashes Management By 35%, Pichai Jokes About Meta's Policies: Here's What He Said

The ongoing legal battle underscores the growing rivalry between Musk and OpenAI, with Meta’s name now drawn into the dispute.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 06:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Elon Musk TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘Don’t Share Documents’: Mamata Alleges BJP Plot To Delete Bengal Voter Names, Warns Of ‘Linguistic Terror’
‘Don’t Share Documents’: Mamata Alleges BJP Plot To Delete Bengal Voter Names, Warns Of ‘Linguistic Terror’
Business
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
Election 2025
'Rahul Gandhi Ka Dimaag…’: Fadnavis, Allies Slam ‘Abusive’ Remarks On Modi, His Mother; Congress Cries ‘Diversion’
'Rahul Gandhi Ka Dimaag…’: Fadnavis, Allies Slam ‘Abusive’ Remarks On Modi, His Mother
Business
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget