Musk-OpenAI Lawsuit: Lawyers representing Elon Musk have called on a US judge to prevent OpenAI access to documents owned by Meta Platforms related to a $97.4 billion offer to purchase OpenAI assets, reported Reuters. The move further works as fuel to the ongoing legal fire between Musk and xAi, the AI company he helped found.

Musk vs OpenAI: The Latest Courtroom Clash

The filing disclosed that his legal team claimed that OpenAI had already been provided with the appropriate documents by Musk and his AI company, named xAI and that they did not need to request additional discovery.

They labelled OpenAI’s push for Meta-related records as “irrelevant to the current phase of the trial.”

OpenAI, however, refuted such arguments. The Microsoft-backed company and CEO Sam Altman argued to the court that their demands were limited and focused, and only covered several weeks.

They also pointed to the fact that Musk had already indicated in his side of the case that bid-related communications were mostly oral, which made depositions of Musk, xAI representatives, and potential co-bidders even more critical.

Background of the Legal Feud

As reported by Reuters, earlier this month, US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said that Musk must face OpenAI’s claims that he attempted to harm the company through press statements, social media posts, legal claims, and what OpenAI called a “sham bid” for its assets.

Musk, who leads Tesla and SpaceX, sued OpenAI and Altman last year over the company’s transition to a for-profit model. OpenAI later filed a countersuit in April 2024, accusing Musk of trying to undermine its business. A jury trial is scheduled for spring 2026.

Also Read: Google Slashes Management By 35%, Pichai Jokes About Meta's Policies: Here's What He Said

The ongoing legal battle underscores the growing rivalry between Musk and OpenAI, with Meta’s name now drawn into the dispute.