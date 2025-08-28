Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyWhatsApp Launches AI Tool To Improve Message Tone: Here's How It Works

WhatsApp Launches AI Tool To Improve Message Tone: Here's How It Works

WhatsApp’s new AI-powered Writing Help feature refines message tone with privacy-first technology. Here’s how it works and where it’s available.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 06:14 PM (IST)
WhatsApp's New AI Feature: WhatsApp has added a new feature, Writing Help, which uses AI to simplify the process of sending or receiving a message and make it more expressive through the help of refining the text tone. The tool proposes other variations of a message that has been drafted with variations in styles, professional, funny or supportive, yet ensuring the privacy of the user using the Privacy Processing technology of Meta.

How the Writing Help Feature Works

Once you begin typing any message in a one-on-one or group chat, a little pencil icon will appear. Clicking it will give a pop-up that will suggest how to rephrase your message. You have the choice to immediately substitute your text with one, or you can edit it even more before sending.

According to Meta, the objective is to ensure that you lessen the burden of trying to find the right words, whether you are addressing your colleagues, friends or family.

Writing Help and Privacy 

The best feature of Writing Help is the Private Processing technology offered by Meta that ensures that your original message and the AI suggestions cannot be read by WhatsApp or by Meta.

This has been audited and confirmed by independent security researchers and gives users the trust that their data is safe. Notably, the feature is not enabled by default and is optional. Users can enable it in settings to have control over whether to use it or not.

Writing Help's Availability and Rollout

The feature is currently being launched in English in the US and in a few countries and is scheduled to be broadly launched and multi-lingual later this year.

WhatsApp is trying to offer an easy substitute to the third-party AI-based tools by adding functional Writing Help to the application. Nevertheless, as WhatsApp is mostly utilised in informal communication, some users wonder to what extent a feature of professional tone would be needed in everyday communication.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 28 Aug 2025 06:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp TECHNOLOGY
