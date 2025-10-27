Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyMicrosoft In Hot Water: ACCC Calls Out Microsoft’s ‘Sneaky’ Copilot Price Move

Microsoft In Hot Water: ACCC Calls Out Microsoft’s ‘Sneaky’ Copilot Price Move

The Australian regulator says Microsoft tricked users into pricier 365 plans by not clearly showing cheaper options. Over 2.7 million Australians may have paid more after the Copilot upgrade.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Australia’s competition regulator has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft, claiming the company misled millions of customers into paying more for its Microsoft 365 software after adding its AI tool, Copilot. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said Microsoft pushed users toward higher-priced plans without clearly showing that cheaper options still existed. Prices of the personal and family plans jumped by 45% and 29% respectively, after Copilot was added.

According to a report from Reuters, the ACCC alleges that around 2.7 million Australians were affected.

Microsoft 365 Price Hike Sparks Legal Trouble

The ACCC said Microsoft failed to properly tell customers that a cheaper “classic” Microsoft 365 plan was still available without Copilot. 

Instead, users only found this option when they tried to cancel their subscriptions. The regulator said this design tricked customers into believing they had no other choice, which breaks Australian consumer law.

Microsoft reportedly sent emails and blog posts informing users about the price increase, but did not mention the lower-priced plan. The ACCC claims this lack of clear communication gave users a false impression about their options. 

According to Reuters, the ACCC said the cheaper plan was hidden during the renewal process.

ACCC Seeks Heavy Penalties From Microsoft

The regulator is asking for fines, refunds for users, and orders to stop Microsoft from doing the same again. 

Under Australian law, a company can be fined up to A$50 million for each breach, or even more depending on how much it earned from the misleading conduct.

Microsoft said in a short statement that it is reviewing the ACCC’s complaint carefully. The court will decide what penalties apply after reviewing all the evidence. 

The ACCC also said this case highlights how tech companies must be open and fair while changing prices or plans. 

It added that clear communication is important, especially when millions of customers depend on digital tools like Microsoft 365 for daily work, study, and productivity.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 27 Oct 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
India
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
Cities
New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge
New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge
Cities
TVK Chief Vijay Meets Families Of Karur Stampede Victims A Month After Tragedy
TVK Chief Vijay Meets Families Of Karur Stampede Victims A Month After Tragedy
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav Calls Brother Tejashwi ‘Greedy’ Amid Rising Tensions
Bihar Election 2025: BJP Spokesperson Slams RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav, Sparks Fresh Controversy
Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget