Tried These 5 AI Photo Prompts Yet? They'll Make Your Portraits Look Unreal

Tried These 5 AI Photo Prompts Yet? They’ll Make Your Portraits Look Unreal

Perfect portraits aren’t about expensive cameras anymore; they’re about powerful AI prompts. Here are five that anyone can try to get magazine-level photos straight from their phone.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Earlier, taking amazing photos was such a pain. Stylish portraits or vacation shots meant endless posing, hunting for the perfect background, and having your partner act as an unpaid photographer (who probably yelled at you a thousand times). But now, AI has made this process effortless. Just type one prompt, and boom, you have stunning, hyper-realistic photos. You can try any style or location without leaving your room.

What Is Nano Banana & How To Use It

Nano Banana is a smart AI tool that changes your normal photos into professional-looking portraits.

It keeps your face, hair, skin, and body exactly the same but adds cool effects like studio lighting, smoke, mist, or luxury backgrounds. 

Just upload your photo, pick a prompt, and the AI does the rest. You don’t need a camera, a tripod, or a photographer, just some imagination and a single click.

5 AI Prompts To Make Brilliant Studio-Style Portraits

Prompt 1 – Moody Studio Portrait


Tried These 5 AI Photo Prompts Yet? They’ll Make Your Portraits Look Unreal

“Generate a hyper-realistic portrait of the uploaded person, preserve exact facial features, hairstyle, skin tone, and body identity. Scene: dark studio with soft smoke drifting low. Lighting: single top-left softbox, rim light on shoulders. Outfit: black suit, white shirt, tie. Angle: waist-up, slight tilt. Style: 8K, cinematic, editorial.”

Prompt 2 – Golden Hour Outdoors


Tried These 5 AI Photo Prompts Yet? They’ll Make Your Portraits Look Unreal

“Create a full-body portrait of the uploaded person, preserving face and body. Standing on a hill during golden hour. Sun behind the head, creating rim light. Outfit: casual white shirt, beige pants, sneakers. Environment: green hills, wildflowers, soft sunlight. Angle: eye-level, shallow depth of field. Style: ultra-realistic, cinematic, 8K.”

Prompt 3 – Urban Street Fashion

Tried These 5 AI Photo Prompts Yet? They’ll Make Your Portraits Look Unreal

“Hyper-realistic portrait of the uploaded person, keep exact face, hair, skin, body. Pose: leaning against a brick wall with hands in pockets. Outfit: black hoodie, ripped jeans, sneakers. Lighting: overcast, soft shadows. Props: graffiti in the background, puddles on the ground. Angle: 3/4 view, waist-up. Style: 8K, cinematic, fashion editorial.”

Prompt 4 – Luxury Car Setting


Tried These 5 AI Photo Prompts Yet? They’ll Make Your Portraits Look Unreal

“Create a realistic portrait of the uploaded person, preserve the exact face. Sitting on the hood of an orange sports car in the garage. Outfit: white shirt, brown pants, leather watch. Lighting: soft sunbeam from garage door, reflections on the car. Angle: overhead 3:4 full body. Style: 8K, cinematic, photorealistic.”

Prompt 5 – Misty Forest


Tried These 5 AI Photo Prompts Yet? They’ll Make Your Portraits Look Unreal

“Full-body portrait of the uploaded person, keep the exact face and body. Standing on a misty forest path with wet ground reflecting light. Outfit: white cargo shirt, black pants, sneakers. Lighting: morning light, soft shadows. Angle: low-angle, wide lens. Style: cinematic, hyper-realistic, 8K.”

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 26 Oct 2025 03:12 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
