Meta Launches Vibes, Where AI Meets Short-Form Video Fun. How To Use

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 02:47 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Meta has taken another step into AI experiences with the launch of Vibes, a new platform that allows users to create and share AI-generated short-form videos. Mark Zuckerberg introduced the initiative in a post across Facebook and Instagram, highlighting the platform’s potential to transform how creators and users produce digital content. Unlike traditional Reels or TikTok videos, all content on Vibes is generated entirely through AI.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck)

How Vibes Works

Meta explains, “With Vibes, you can start from scratch, work with content you already have, or remix a video from the feed to make it your own. Add new visuals, layer in music, and adjust styles to match your taste.”

Meta Launches Vibes, Where AI Meets Short-Form Video Fun. How To Use

The process is designed to be intuitive. Users can visit the meta.ai website or download the Meta AI app, log in via Facebook or Instagram, and use the Meta AI sign to begin creating. After adding a prompt, the AI generates multiple video options. Users can then select a preferred version, add music, and either download it or share it on the Vibes feed or across other social platforms.

Meta’s AI Push and Business Strategy

The launch of Vibes comes as part of Meta’s broader strategy to strengthen its AI portfolio. In June, the company reorganised its AI initiatives under a new division called Superintelligence Labs following challenges with its Llama 4 model and the departure of key staff members.

The company aims to leverage AI for generating new revenue streams, including tools for image-to-video advertising and integration with smart glasses.

Expanding the AI Content Ecosystem

Vibes is available on the Meta AI app and meta.ai website. The platform not only enables creative freedom but also encourages remixing and personalisation, giving users multiple ways to engage with AI-generated content. By allowing videos to be cross-posted to Instagram and Facebook stories and reels, Meta hopes to bridge its existing social platforms with emerging AI tools, fostering a more dynamic and interactive content ecosystem.

With this launch, Meta signals its intent to remain at the forefront of AI-driven creativity, providing both creators and everyday users with new ways to experiment and share visual content online.

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team.
Read
Published at : 26 Sep 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Mark Zuckerberg Meta TECHNOLOGY
