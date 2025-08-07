×
Watch Now

COAL India Open 2025, Kensville Golf and Country Club

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyYes, GPT-5 Is Free… Unless You Need It to Work Harder: From Plus & Pro To Mini & Nano, All Price Details

Yes, GPT-5 Is Free… Unless You Need It to Work Harder: From Plus & Pro To Mini & Nano, All Price Details

GPT-5 Pro is the sweetest offering from Sam Altman's OpenAI, but it would cost you a whopping $200 per month.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 11:22 PM (IST)

GPT-5 Price: OpenAI has officially taken the wraps off GPT-5, its most advanced language model yet, and it’s not just about smarter AI , it’s also about how you’ll access it, and at what price. The company is rolling out GPT-5 across all ChatGPT subscription tiers, along with multiple pricing options for developers accessing the API. The goal is clear: make cutting-edge AI more accessible, but within a carefully structured pricing ecosystem.

Unlike previous versions where users picked between models, GPT-5 now operates as a unified experience. That means ChatGPT automatically delivers the most suitable response, adjusting to the complexity of your prompt, whether you’re on the free plan or paying for Pro-level perks.

GPT-5 is Free, But With Limits

Yes, GPT-5 is available on the free tier, a move likely aimed at encouraging broader adoption. Users on the free plan can:

  • Access GPT-5 for general tasks
  • Use real-time web search for live information
  • Try limited file uploads, data analysis, image generation, and voice mode
  • Edit code via the ChatGPT macOS desktop app
  • Create and use custom GPTs

While functional, the free plan keeps advanced features behind a paywall, especially for those needing deeper AI capabilities or larger usage limits.

$20 ChatGPT Plus Unlocks Advanced Features

The popular ChatGPT Plus subscription, still priced at $20 per month, adds a major boost in capability. Subscribers get:

  • Extended access to GPT-5, OpenAI’s flagship model
  • Increased limits on messaging, uploads, and creative tools
  • Full access to standard and advanced voice modes, including video and screensharing
  • Use of the ChatGPT agent
  • The ability to create and manage projects and tasks
  • Limited access to Sora, OpenAI’s video generation tool
  • Early access to new features as they roll out

This tier is targeted at professionals and creators looking to level up productivity without committing to the heavy-duty Pro plan.

Pro Tier Offers Unlimited GPT-5 Access at $200

For power users, the ChatGPT Pro plan, priced at $200 per month, delivers the highest level of access. It includes everything in Plus, along with:

  • Unlimited access to GPT-5
  • Access to GPT-5 Pro, a version that uses more compute to handle the most complex queries
  • Unlimited voice and video capabilities with higher limits
  • Access to the OpenAI o3-pro model for high-compute reasoning tasks
  • Extended availability of the ChatGPT agent and Sora video generation
  • Access to the Codex agent research preview
  • Unlimited usage, subject to abuse guardrails

This tier is best suited for businesses, researchers, or developers needing enterprise-grade AI performance.

GPT-5 API Pricing Caters To Developer Needs

OpenAI is also offering GPT-5 to developers in three variants with clear pricing:

  • GPT-5 (Standard): $10 per 1M tokens, $1.25 input rate, 256K context, 128K max output
  • GPT-5 mini: $2 per 1M tokens, $0.25 input rate, same context/output specs
  • GPT-5 nano: $0.40 per 1M tokens, $0.05 input rate, same specs

All API variants come with 256K context windows and 128K output tokens, providing consistent capability across tiers, but varying in cost and computational power.

Whether you're a casual user or a developer building advanced tools, OpenAI’s GPT-5 release marks a significant expansion of AI access, with pricing designed to scale with your ambition.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 07 Aug 2025 11:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
OpenAI TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Modi, Lula Back Multilateralism Amid Trump’s 'Unilateral' 50% Tariff Hike On India And Brazil
Modi, Lula Back Multilateralism Amid Trump’s 'Unilateral' 50% Tariff Hike On India And Brazil
India
‘Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation’: ECI Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations — Updates
Either Sign Oath Or Stop Misleading Nation: EC Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Chori' Charge — Updates
World
Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada Attacked Again, Shots Fired: Report
Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada Attacked Again, Shots Fired: Report
Technology
GPT-5 Is Official: 9 Big Ways OpenAI’s New Model Changes AI As We Know It
GPT-5 Is Official: 9 Big Ways OpenAI’s New Model Changes Everything
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Controversial Speaker Aniruddh Acharya Faces Backlash as Supporters Assault Female Reporter
Breaking: Deadly Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Vehicle Falls into Deep Ravine | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Petition in Cash Scam Case | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Sends Strong Message on Farmers’ Rights Amid Tariff Dispute with US | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sant Samaj Holds Meeting in Mathura Over Aniruddha Acharya’s Controversial Remarks on Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget