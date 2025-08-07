GPT-5 Price: OpenAI has officially taken the wraps off GPT-5, its most advanced language model yet, and it’s not just about smarter AI , it’s also about how you’ll access it, and at what price. The company is rolling out GPT-5 across all ChatGPT subscription tiers, along with multiple pricing options for developers accessing the API. The goal is clear: make cutting-edge AI more accessible, but within a carefully structured pricing ecosystem.

Unlike previous versions where users picked between models, GPT-5 now operates as a unified experience. That means ChatGPT automatically delivers the most suitable response, adjusting to the complexity of your prompt, whether you’re on the free plan or paying for Pro-level perks.

GPT-5 is Free, But With Limits

Yes, GPT-5 is available on the free tier, a move likely aimed at encouraging broader adoption. Users on the free plan can:

Access GPT-5 for general tasks

Use real-time web search for live information

Try limited file uploads, data analysis, image generation, and voice mode

Edit code via the ChatGPT macOS desktop app

Create and use custom GPTs

While functional, the free plan keeps advanced features behind a paywall, especially for those needing deeper AI capabilities or larger usage limits.

$20 ChatGPT Plus Unlocks Advanced Features

The popular ChatGPT Plus subscription, still priced at $20 per month, adds a major boost in capability. Subscribers get:

Extended access to GPT-5, OpenAI’s flagship model

Increased limits on messaging, uploads, and creative tools

Full access to standard and advanced voice modes, including video and screensharing

Use of the ChatGPT agent

The ability to create and manage projects and tasks

Limited access to Sora, OpenAI’s video generation tool

Early access to new features as they roll out

This tier is targeted at professionals and creators looking to level up productivity without committing to the heavy-duty Pro plan.

Pro Tier Offers Unlimited GPT-5 Access at $200

For power users, the ChatGPT Pro plan, priced at $200 per month, delivers the highest level of access. It includes everything in Plus, along with:

Unlimited access to GPT-5

Access to GPT-5 Pro, a version that uses more compute to handle the most complex queries

Unlimited voice and video capabilities with higher limits

Access to the OpenAI o3-pro model for high-compute reasoning tasks

Extended availability of the ChatGPT agent and Sora video generation

Access to the Codex agent research preview

Unlimited usage, subject to abuse guardrails

This tier is best suited for businesses, researchers, or developers needing enterprise-grade AI performance.

GPT-5 API Pricing Caters To Developer Needs

OpenAI is also offering GPT-5 to developers in three variants with clear pricing:

GPT-5 (Standard): $10 per 1M tokens, $1.25 input rate, 256K context, 128K max output

$10 per 1M tokens, $1.25 input rate, 256K context, 128K max output GPT-5 mini: $2 per 1M tokens, $0.25 input rate, same context/output specs

$2 per 1M tokens, $0.25 input rate, same context/output specs GPT-5 nano: $0.40 per 1M tokens, $0.05 input rate, same specs

All API variants come with 256K context windows and 128K output tokens, providing consistent capability across tiers, but varying in cost and computational power.

Whether you're a casual user or a developer building advanced tools, OpenAI’s GPT-5 release marks a significant expansion of AI access, with pricing designed to scale with your ambition.