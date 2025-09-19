Gemini AI Prompt: We've all faced that one interview question that asks you for advice for your younger self far too often. But what Gemini’s Nano Banana AI image generator brings you is all too familiar, and yet completely different. The feature offers you a chance to travel back in time and get a Polaroid photograph with your younger self. Well, not really, but wouldn't that be cool? Basically, it just generates an AI image that shows you hugging your younger self.

Even Alia Bhatt has jumped into the trend, reposting a story from one of her fan accounts that produced the portrait. This feature brings you something that shouldn’t be possible, but it is.

What Is Nano Banana?

Gemini recently released a new image generation feature called 'Nano Banana'. It immediately gained popularity due to its ease of use and ability to produce excellent results in seconds. You do not have to be a designer or pay for premium apps.

Gemini can create stunning AI images using only a photo and a prompt. People are creating cinematic AI photographs of themselves, celebrities, and even pets.

How To Create AI Portrait With Your Younger Self

Follow these easy steps to try it out yourself:

1. Open Gemini

2. Go to Tools icon (under the chatbox) and select Create Images.

3. Upload two photos. Pick a picture of yourself at your current age and one of your younger self, with all your facial features clearly visible.

4. Paste the text provided to get the image:

A hyper-realistic, high-definition photograph captured in the ethereal setting of a lavender coloured shimmery curtain behind us. This poignant image shows a person's older self holding or hugging their younger self. The lighting is clear, cloudy and magical. The final image is a seamless and believable composite of the two provided reference photos. The entire composition has the nostalgic feel of a Polaroid picture, with a subtle, aged tone and the classic white border that frames the emotional connection between the two selves. The image gives a vintage look, with ethereal lighting.

5. Click Generate, wait for a few seconds, and you should see your AI-generated image on your screen.

Try Something New (optional)

Use new photos or tweak the prompt for different results, like a childhood portrait with your current friends.

AI images are fascinating to create, but remember to always use your own images or obtain consent. Using someone's photo without their permission may violate their privacy, so use this trend cautiously.