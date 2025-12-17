After Spotify Wrapped, LinkedIn Drops Its Own Year in Review: Here’s How To Check Yours

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After Spotify Wrapped and Google's Gemini Wrapped took social media by storm, LinkedIn has joined the annual recap trend with its own version called Year in Review. This personalised summary gives professionals a detailed look at their career achievements, network expansion, and platform engagement over the past 12 months. The feature compiles everything from your most successful posts to profile statistics, helping you understand your professional growth.

LinkedIn typically rolls out this feature between late November and early December, making it the perfect time to reflect on your career journey and share milestones with your connections.

What Does LinkedIn Year In Review Show You

LinkedIn's Year in Review creates a comprehensive snapshot of your professional activity throughout 2025. The summary includes key metrics such as total profile views, post impressions, and the number of new connections you made.

It also highlights your most engaging content, showing which posts resonated most with your network. Additionally, the feature tracks industry insights about who viewed your profile, any job transitions you made, new skills or certifications you added, and overall engagement statistics.

This data gives you valuable insights into your LinkedIn presence and helps measure the strength of your professional brand.

How To Find & Access Your LinkedIn Year In Review

Getting your personalised Year in Review is straightforward. Open the LinkedIn mobile app or visit LinkedIn.com on your computer.

Watch for a notification or banner at the top of your feed announcing that your Year in Review is ready. LinkedIn typically sends direct notifications when the feature becomes available. You can also search for the hashtag YearInReview in the search bar or check your notifications tab for a quick link.

Once you access it, scroll through your customised summary to see all your professional achievements.

LinkedIn includes a share button at the bottom, allowing you to post your highlights directly to your feed and celebrate your progress with your network.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI