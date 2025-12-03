Spotify Wrapped 2025 Is Here: How To Access Your Year In Music

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologySpotify Wrapped 2025 Is Here: How To Access Your Year In Music

Spotify Wrapped 2025 has arrived with your top tracks, artists, genres and more. If you can’t find it on the app, here’s a simple step-by-step guide to access your personalised year-end music recap.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 08:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Spotify Wrapped 2025: Music streaming giant Spotify has rolled out its annual Wrapped 2025, and users are already sharing personalised reels and playlists across social platforms. This edition is larger and more interactive than ever — with fresh features that let you dig deeper into the listening habits that shaped your year. If you’re wondering how to open your Wrapped 2025, follow the simple steps below.

Arijit Singh tops the chart

Spotify’s 2025 Wrapped not only highlights your most-streamed artists, songs, albums and podcasts, but also surfaces new, shareable insights. For India, Arijit Singh topped the charts for the seventh straight year and even appears in Spotify’s Global Top 10 Artists — a rare crossover for an Indian singer. Romance dominated India’s playlists, with Raanjhan (Sachet-Parampara) named the country’s most-streamed song, while Saiyaara led the album charts. On the podcasts front, creator-led shows such as Figuring Out with Raj Shamani and horror/true-crime titles continued their strong run.

Also read: Arijit Singh Leads Spotify Wrapped 2025 In India, Makes Global Top 10

New features in Wrapped 2025

Wrapped 2025 introduces several new features: Listening Age, Fan Leaderboard, Top Albums, Listening Archive (AI-powered snapshots), Clubs that group listeners by style, and Wrapped Party — a first-of-its-kind interactive game you can play with friends. Classic staples — Top Genres, Top Song Quiz, Top Artist Sprint and Your Top Songs playlist — have been refreshed and now surface more stats, like stream counts for your top 100 tracks.

Spotify Wrapped 2025: How to access

Before you begin, make sure your Spotify app is updated to the latest version.

Open the Spotify app on your phone or computer.

If you don't see a "Wrapped" banner on the home screen, tap on the "Wrapped" tab at the top or go to the "Home" tab and look for it among your mixes and recommendations.

Click on the banner or button to start your personalized recap of the year.

Wrapped 2025 is available on iOS and Android; your personalised story plays as an interactive slideshow and includes share buttons to post your stats to socials in seconds.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 08:21 PM (IST)
Spotify Wrapped 2025
