The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, September 24, dismissed a petition by X Corp, formerly known as Twitter, challenging India’s Sahyog portal. This portal is an online system that the government uses to issue orders for removing illegal content from social media. The court clarified that platforms operating in India must follow Indian laws, and foreign companies cannot claim citizen rights under the Constitution.

The judgment stresses that online freedom comes with responsibility, and social media must be regulated to prevent misuse, protect dignity, and stop offences against women.

Sahyog Portal: A Tool For Quick Action

X Corp argued that the Sahyog portal bypasses legal procedures under Section 69A of the IT Act and ignores Supreme Court guidelines from the Shreya Singhal case.

They also claimed that as a U.S.-based company, it shouldn’t have to follow Indian takedown orders. The court disagreed, pointing out that regulation of communication has always existed, from messengers and postal systems to WhatsApp, Instagram, and Twitter.

The court said the Sahyog portal is legal and serves the public good, helping remove harmful content quickly and efficiently. X Corp’s petition was dismissed as it had no standing under Indian law.

Court On Freedom And Responsibility

The court emphasised that freedom of speech is not absolute and is meant for citizens, not foreign companies.

It highlighted that every platform in India must balance liberty with accountability. Justice Nagaprasanna noted that while X Corp follows takedown laws in the U.S., it cannot ignore Indian laws.

The court also addressed broader issues about content regulation, stating that unchecked online freedom can harm society.

Social media platforms must follow the law, and the Sahyog portal provides a structured, legal way to manage content responsibly while protecting citizens’ rights.

The ruling confirms that India’s approach to digital regulation is strict but necessary. It sends a clear message to all online platforms: operate in India, follow Indian rules, and recognise that freedom online always comes with duties.