Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyTranslate Any WhatsApp Message In Your Preferred Language: Here's How To Use This New Feature

Translate Any WhatsApp Message In Your Preferred Language: Here's How To Use This New Feature

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows you to translate messages directly within the app, making cross-border conversations easier than ever.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 12:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Meta keeps improving WhatsApp to make conversations easier. This time, it has started rolling out a new message translation feature that lets you quickly translate messages into your preferred language right within the app. Both iOS and Android users can now translate messages in just a few seconds.

“With more than 3 billion users in over 180 countries, we know language can sometimes get in the way of expressing yourself or getting things done. That’s why we’re bringing message translations to WhatsApp, so everyone can connect more easily,” Meta said in its official blog.

How Message Translation Feature Works

Using the new translation feature is simple. Whenever you want to translate a message, long-press the message and tap on the ‘Translate’ option. 

Choose your preferred language to translate the message. Once downloaded, these languages are saved so you can use them multiple times without downloading again. 

This feature will work in one-on-one chats, group chats, and even on WhatsApp Channels.

For Android users, there is an extra option to make translations automatic for an entire chat thread. 

If this is turned on, all new messages in that conversation are automatically translated into the language you selected. 

This makes it easier to keep up with conversations in multiple languages without having to translate each message one by one.

WhatsApp Chats Privacy And Security

WhatsApp has designed this feature with privacy in mind. The translations are processed directly on your own device, not on WhatsApp servers or other external servers. 

This means your conversations remain private and safe while still letting you communicate with people who speak different languages.

This update is part of WhatsApp’s effort to make communication smoother across borders. Whether you are talking to friends, family, or colleagues, language will no longer be a big hurdle.

You can now translate messages quickly, understand what people are saying, and respond without switching apps or copying text elsewhere.

In short, WhatsApp’s message translation feature makes it easier to chat in different languages while keeping conversations private. 

Android users even get the option for automatic translations, making multilingual communication faster and more convenient.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
WhatsApp TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Cities
'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting In Patna
'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting In Patna
World
Zelenskyy Says 'India Mostly With Us' After Trump's 'Primary Funders Of War' Charge
Zelenskyy Says 'India Mostly With Us' After Trump's 'Primary Funders Of War' Charge
World
‘Stop Exporting Terrorism, Bombing Own People’: India Blasts Pakistan At UN Over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Strikes
‘Stop Exporting Terrorism, Bombing Own People’: India Blasts Pakistan At UN
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Police Registers Case Against Baba Accused Of Molestation, Volvo Car Seized
Congress CWC Meeting In Patna Discusses Bihar Elections, Mahagathbandhan Plans And BJP Reaction
Madhya Pradesh Garba Pandal Security Tightened With Aadhaar, Tilak And Kalava Checks
Breaking: Bihar Liquor Seizure, Child Molestation, Ranikhet Leopard, Uttarakhand Floods And Ecuador Protests
Congress CWC Meeting In Patna Aims To Reclaim Bihar Ground Ahead Of 2025 Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget