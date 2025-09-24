Translate Any WhatsApp Message In Your Preferred Language: Here's How To Use This New Feature

Meta keeps improving WhatsApp to make conversations easier. This time, it has started rolling out a new message translation feature that lets you quickly translate messages into your preferred language right within the app. Both iOS and Android users can now translate messages in just a few seconds.

“With more than 3 billion users in over 180 countries, we know language can sometimes get in the way of expressing yourself or getting things done. That’s why we’re bringing message translations to WhatsApp, so everyone can connect more easily,” Meta said in its official blog.

How Message Translation Feature Works

Using the new translation feature is simple. Whenever you want to translate a message, long-press the message and tap on the ‘Translate’ option.

Choose your preferred language to translate the message. Once downloaded, these languages are saved so you can use them multiple times without downloading again.

This feature will work in one-on-one chats, group chats, and even on WhatsApp Channels.

For Android users, there is an extra option to make translations automatic for an entire chat thread.

If this is turned on, all new messages in that conversation are automatically translated into the language you selected.

This makes it easier to keep up with conversations in multiple languages without having to translate each message one by one.

WhatsApp Chats Privacy And Security

WhatsApp has designed this feature with privacy in mind. The translations are processed directly on your own device, not on WhatsApp servers or other external servers.

This means your conversations remain private and safe while still letting you communicate with people who speak different languages.

This update is part of WhatsApp’s effort to make communication smoother across borders. Whether you are talking to friends, family, or colleagues, language will no longer be a big hurdle.

You can now translate messages quickly, understand what people are saying, and respond without switching apps or copying text elsewhere.

In short, WhatsApp’s message translation feature makes it easier to chat in different languages while keeping conversations private.

Android users even get the option for automatic translations, making multilingual communication faster and more convenient.