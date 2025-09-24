How To Download Your Aadhaar Card On WhatsApp: Here's A Step-By-Step Guide

How To Download Aadhaar Card on WhatsApp: Downloading your Aadhaar card has become easier than ever. You don’t need to visit a government office or even log in to a website anymore. Thanks to the MyGov Helpdesk chatbot, you can now download your Aadhaar directly on WhatsApp. This works by connecting to your DigiLocker account, which securely stores your important government documents.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What You Need Before Starting

Before you begin, make sure you meet these two requirements:

Your mobile number must be linked to your Aadhaar card.

You must have a DigiLocker account connected to your Aadhaar. If you don’t already have one, you can quickly create it on the DigiLocker website or mobile app.



Steps To Download Aadhaar On WhatsApp

Follow these simple steps to get your Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Save the official WhatsApp number

Add +91 9013151515 to your phone contacts. You can name it “MyGov Helpdesk.”

Step 2: Open WhatsApp and start a chat

Begin a new chat with the saved number.



Step 3: Say hello

Type “Hi” or “Namaste” to start the conversation.

Step 4: Select DigiLocker Services

The chatbot will reply with a menu. Choose the option for DigiLocker.



Step 5: Confirm your DigiLocker account

The chatbot will ask if you already have one. Reply with “Yes.”



Step 6: Enter your Aadhaar number



Type in your 12-digit Aadhaar number when prompted.



Step 7: Verify with OTP

You’ll receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Enter it in the chat to confirm your identity.



Step 8: Choose Aadhaar from the list

After verification, you’ll see the list of documents stored in DigiLocker. Select “Aadhaar.”



Step 9: Download your Aadhaar

The chatbot will send your Aadhaar card in PDF format directly to your WhatsApp chat. You can save, print, or share it as required.



This WhatsApp-based service is fast, safe, and user-friendly. Since it relies on DigiLocker, your data stays secure and accessible at all times. No more waiting in long queues or struggling with complicated portals, your Aadhaar is just a WhatsApp message away.