iQOO 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Same Price, But Which Phone Is Actually Worth It?

iQOO 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: The iQOO 15 has launched in India, and it comes with high-end features like the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and a Samsung M14 AMOLED screen. Because of its powerful specs and price, it competes directly with the Realme GT 8 Pro and the OnePlus 15.

All three phones look strong on paper and come at almost the same price. So, buyers are confused about which one is worth buying. To make it easy, here is a simple comparison of how each phone is different.

iQOO 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Design

All three phones have different designs.

The iQOO 15 looks similar to last year’s model but has a cleaner camera layout with RGB lighting and a flat frame.

The OnePlus 15 has changed its look completely, removing the round camera bump and switching to a square camera design.

The Realme GT 8 Pro looks the most unique because of its swappable camera module. This lets users change how the phone looks, but not everyone may like this design.

iQOO 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Performance

All three phones run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, so performance is top-level on each.

The iQOO 15 adds a Q3 gaming chip to improve gaming.

The Realme GT 8 Pro adds an R1 gaming chip and a Hyper Vision AI chip for extra AI features.

The OnePlus 15 goes one step ahead with a Performance Tri-Chip, made to give better gameplay, smoother graphics, and stable connectivity.

iQOO 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Display

The Realme GT 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and 6,000 nits brightness.

The OnePlus 15 uses a 1.5K AMOLED display but has the fastest 165Hz refresh rate, which is great for gaming.

The iQOO 15 has a 6.85-inch 2K flat Samsung M14 AMOLED display with 6,000 nits brightness.

iQOO 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Camera

The iQOO 15 and OnePlus 15 both have three 50MP cameras, and the OnePlus uses its DetailMax imaging engine for better detail.

The Realme GT 8 Pro is different because it has a 200MP telephoto camera and a new Ricoh camera partnership.

iQOO 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Battery

The iQOO 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro both have 7,000mAh batteries.

Charging speeds:

• iQOO: 100W wired + 50W wireless

• Realme: 120W wired + 50W wireless

The OnePlus 15 has the largest 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired + 50W wireless charging.

iQOO 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Price

All three phones cost Rs 72,999 for the 12GB/256GB model. Bank offers differ depending on the brand.

iQOO 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Which One Is Worth Every Penny

If you want the best camera, pick the Realme GT 8 Pro.

If your priority is gaming and smooth performance, choose the OnePlus 15.

If you want a balanced phone with strong overall features, the iQOO 15 is the safest choice.