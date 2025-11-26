Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiQOO 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Same Price, But Which Phone Is Actually Worth It?

iQOO 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Same Price, But Which Phone Is Actually Worth It?

iQOO 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Three new flagships arrive at the same price, but each excels in different areas. The comparison reveals one surprising winner.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

iQOO 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: The iQOO 15 has launched in India, and it comes with high-end features like the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and a Samsung M14 AMOLED screen. Because of its powerful specs and price, it competes directly with the Realme GT 8 Pro and the OnePlus 15.

All three phones look strong on paper and come at almost the same price. So, buyers are confused about which one is worth buying. To make it easy, here is a simple comparison of how each phone is different.

iQOO 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Design

All three phones have different designs.
 The iQOO 15 looks similar to last year’s model but has a cleaner camera layout with RGB lighting and a flat frame.
The OnePlus 15 has changed its look completely, removing the round camera bump and switching to a square camera design.
The Realme GT 8 Pro looks the most unique because of its swappable camera module. This lets users change how the phone looks, but not everyone may like this design.

iQOO 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Performance

All three phones run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, so performance is top-level on each.
The iQOO 15 adds a Q3 gaming chip to improve gaming.
The Realme GT 8 Pro adds an R1 gaming chip and a Hyper Vision AI chip for extra AI features.
The OnePlus 15 goes one step ahead with a Performance Tri-Chip, made to give better gameplay, smoother graphics, and stable connectivity.

iQOO 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Display

The Realme GT 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and 6,000 nits brightness.
The OnePlus 15 uses a 1.5K AMOLED display but has the fastest 165Hz refresh rate, which is great for gaming.
The iQOO 15 has a 6.85-inch 2K flat Samsung M14 AMOLED display with 6,000 nits brightness.

iQOO 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Camera

The iQOO 15 and OnePlus 15 both have three 50MP cameras, and the OnePlus uses its DetailMax imaging engine for better detail.
The Realme GT 8 Pro is different because it has a 200MP telephoto camera and a new Ricoh camera partnership.

iQOO 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Battery

The iQOO 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro both have 7,000mAh batteries.
 Charging speeds:
iQOO: 100W wired + 50W wireless
Realme: 120W wired + 50W wireless
 The OnePlus 15 has the largest 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired + 50W wireless charging.

iQOO 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Price

All three phones cost Rs 72,999 for the 12GB/256GB model. Bank offers differ depending on the brand.

iQOO 15 Vs Realme GT 8 Pro Vs OnePlus 15: Which One Is Worth Every Penny

If you want the best camera, pick the Realme GT 8 Pro.
If your priority is gaming and smooth performance, choose the OnePlus 15.
If you want a balanced phone with strong overall features, the iQOO 15 is the safest choice.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 26 Nov 2025 04:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
IQOO TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Is Imran Khan Dead? Viral Social Media Claim Sparks Chaos Outside Pakistan's Adiala Jail
Is Imran Khan Dead? Viral Social Media Claim Sparks Chaos Outside Pakistan's Adiala Jail
Cities
Delhi Blast Case: Court Extends Amir’s Custody For 7 Days; Grants 10-Day Remand For Shoaib
Delhi Blast Case: Court Extends Amir’s Custody For 7 Days; Grants 10-Day Remand For Shoaib
India
Karnataka To Undergo Leadership Change? Kharge Says Top Congress Brass To Hold Discussion
Karnataka To Undergo Leadership Change? Kharge Says Top Congress Brass To Hold Discussion
India
Rahul Gandhi Pledges To Stand First Against Any Attack On India’s Constitution
Rahul Gandhi Pledges To Stand First Against Any Attack On India’s Constitution
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget