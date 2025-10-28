iQOO 15 Launch Date Revealed: Have A Look At Complete Specifications

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





After weeks of teasers and leaks, iQOO has finally confirmed the India launch date for its next big phone: the iQOO 15. The company said the phone will launch in India on November 26. It will be one of the first phones in the country to come with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The phone will also bring upgrades in the camera, battery, and display departments.

iQOO 15 Price & India Launch Date

The company has confirmed that the iQOO 15 will launch in India on November 26. The official price has not been shared yet, but it is expected to cost around Rs 59,999.

This makes it a little more expensive than the iQOO 13, which launched earlier this year.

The phone will most likely be sold on Amazon and iQOO’s official website soon after the launch. Some launch offers and exchange discounts are also expected.

Looking at the specs, the iQOO 15 seems to be aimed at users who want a top-end phone with fast performance but at a slightly lower price than other flagship brands.

iQOO 15 Specifications

The iQOO 15 is expected to come with a 6.86-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, which should make scrolling and gaming super smooth.

It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

The phone’s design looks premium with a square-shaped camera setup on the back and an RGB light ring around it for a stylish look. It may come in four colour options: Legendary Edition, Wilderness, Track Edition, and Lingyun.

On the back, it has three cameras: a 50MP main lens, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom.

For selfies, there’s a 32MP front camera. It also packs a 7000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging. The phone will run on Android 15 with OriginOS 6 on top.