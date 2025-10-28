Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiQOO 15 Launch Date Revealed: Have A Look At Complete Specifications

iQOO 15 Launch Date Revealed: Have A Look At Complete Specifications

iQOO has officially confirmed that the iQOO 15 will make its India debut next month. With a fresh design, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, 100W charging, and more are expected.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 05:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After weeks of teasers and leaks, iQOO has finally confirmed the India launch date for its next big phone: the iQOO 15. The company said the phone will launch in India on November 26. It will be one of the first phones in the country to come with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. The phone will also bring upgrades in the camera, battery, and display departments.

iQOO 15 Price & India Launch Date

The company has confirmed that the iQOO 15 will launch in India on November 26. The official price has not been shared yet, but it is expected to cost around Rs 59,999. 

This makes it a little more expensive than the iQOO 13, which launched earlier this year.

The phone will most likely be sold on Amazon and iQOO’s official website soon after the launch. Some launch offers and exchange discounts are also expected. 

Looking at the specs, the iQOO 15 seems to be aimed at users who want a top-end phone with fast performance but at a slightly lower price than other flagship brands.

iQOO 15 Specifications

The iQOO 15 is expected to come with a 6.86-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, which should make scrolling and gaming super smooth. 

It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

The phone’s design looks premium with a square-shaped camera setup on the back and an RGB light ring around it for a stylish look. It may come in four colour options: Legendary Edition, Wilderness, Track Edition, and Lingyun.

On the back, it has three cameras: a 50MP main lens, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. 

For selfies, there’s a 32MP front camera. It also packs a 7000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging. The phone will run on Android 15 with OriginOS 6 on top.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 28 Oct 2025 05:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
ECI Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor For Dual Voter Registration In Bihar & West Bengal
ECI Issues Notice To Prashant Kishor For Dual Voter Registration In Bihar & West Bengal
Election 2025
'Govt Job To All Families': Tejashwi Releases Mahagathbandhan's Manifesto For Bihar Polls
'Govt Job To All Families': Tejashwi Releases Mahagathbandhan's Manifesto For Bihar Polls
India
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Delhi Conducts First-Ever Cloud Seeding Trial To Combat Air Pollution, Rains Likely Soon
Cities
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Bus Catches Fire At Delhi Airport, No Passengers Onboard
Advertisement

Videos

Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected
Chhath Puja Concludes with Arghya to Rising Sun: Leaders and Devotees Offer Prayers Across India
Breaking: Delhi to Ban BS4 and BS5 Diesel Vehicles from Nov 1: Only BS6 Models Allowed Entry
Double Voter Controversy: Prashant Kishor Listed as Voter in Both Bengal and Bihar, EC Probes Begin
Breaking: Mahagathbandhan to Unveil Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs for Every Family, ₹2,500 Aid for Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget