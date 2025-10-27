iQOO 15 Launch In India: From Display, To Performance & Price; Everything You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As the iQOO 15 steps into the Chinese market, Indian users have also become restless. There’s only an announcement that the new phone will come to India, but the launch date is still not confirmed. Since the series has already launched in China, we now have a fair idea of what features and specifications it will carry.

Here’s everything you need to know about this new, powerful device that’s expected to arrive in India soon.

iQOO 15: Release Date

The iQOO 15 has been launched in China, and the India release is expected in the next few weeks. The brand hasn’t revealed the exact date yet, but iQOO India’s CEO, Nipun Marya, has confirmed that the phone will arrive soon.

He said that iQOO continues to focus on delivering strong performance, and that the iQOO 15 will be among the first flagships in India to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

iQOO 15: Price In India

The iQOO 15 comes in several variants priced at CNY 4,199 that roughly translates to Rs 52,000 (12GB/256GB), CNY 4,499, approx Rs 55,000 (16GB/256GB), CNY 4,699 roughly Rs 58,000 (12GB/512GB), CNY 4,999 that translates to around Rs 62,000 (16GB/512GB), and CNY 5,499 thats approx Rs 68,000(16GB/1TB).

It is available in four colours: Legendary, Track, Lingyun, and Wilderness. The India pricing has not been revealed yet, but it’s expected to be close to what the iQOO 13 was launched at.

iQOO 15: Design & Display

The iQOO 15 has a clean and premium design with slim edges and a strong build. Depending on the version, it weighs between 215g and 220g.



The phone features a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED LTPO display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

It also supports 2160Hz PWM dimming, DC dimming, and can reach up to 2,600 nits brightness, making it easy to use indoors or outside. It also includes an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display.

iQOO 15: Camera

The iQOO 15 comes with three 50MP cameras on the back: a main Sony IMX921 sensor with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens for 3x zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide lens.

iQOO 15: Performance

The iQOO 15 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.

The phone runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and includes IP68/IP69 ratings, dual speakers, and RGB lighting around the camera module for a premium touch.