Vivo S2 FE Review: Meet The 10,000mAh Battery Beast That Keeps Going

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vivo S2 FE prioritizes battery life with 10,000mAh capacity.

Features premium AMOLED display, IP68/69 protection, but heavy.

Mid-range performance, adequate cameras, priced at Rs 38,999.

Ideal for users prioritizing battery life over other features.

Vivo S2 FE Review: There is a particular kind of smartphone user who has developed an unhealthy relationship with the battery percentage indicator. Every few hours, there's a glance at the top-right corner of the screen. A charger is always within reach, a power bank is permanently packed, and the prospect of leaving home with 35 per cent battery feels like preparing for a polar expedition.

Vivo appears to have designed the S2 FE for precisely this person.

Its headline feature is difficult to ignore: a massive 10,000mAh battery. That's considerably more capacity than what you'll find in most mainstream smartphones, and Vivo has managed to put it inside a device weighing approximately 224–225g. The phone also brings a 6.83-inch AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary camera, IP68/IP69 protection and Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

The starting price, however, is Rs 38,999. The 8GB RAM variant costs Rs 42,999.

ALSO READ: Vivo X300 FE Review: Tiny Flagship, Titanic Camera Ambitions

That's not pocket change for a phone whose biggest selling point is that you might not have to charge it as frequently. And it raises a more interesting question than how long the battery lasts: has Vivo built a genuinely useful all-round smartphone around a huge battery, or is the 10,000mAh figure doing most of the heavy lifting?

Let's examine what you're actually buying.

The 10,000mAh Question: How Much Battery Is Too Much Battery?

Let's start with the obvious. A 10,000mAh battery is enormous by mainstream smartphone standards. The Vivo S2 FE's capacity is the kind of specification that immediately catches the eye, particularly among people who travel frequently, work long hours outdoors or spend much of their day away from a charging point.

The phone uses a lithium-ion battery and supports 44W charging. Vivo has not supplied a claimed charging duration or an official battery endurance figure in the specifications shared with us, so we won't pretend to know how many hours or days it will last.

But the capacity itself is significant. A larger battery gives Vivo more room to accommodate demanding usage patterns without requiring users to constantly look for a socket.

The bigger question is what happens when you finally do need to charge it.

At 44W, the S2 FE's charging support doesn't sound particularly ambitious for a phone with such a large battery. The capacity is impressive, but filling it back up could become a consideration, especially for users accustomed to faster-charging smartphones.

The 44W figure is worth keeping in perspective: the S2 FE is built around carrying more power, not necessarily replenishing it at a spectacular speed.

There's also the physical cost of that battery. At 224–225g and approximately 8.6–8.7mm thick, the S2 FE isn't a lightweight smartphone. It is not outrageously bulky for a device with this capacity, but you will notice that you're carrying a substantial phone.

The takeaway: If battery anxiety is your biggest smartphone complaint, the S2 FE has a compelling proposition. If you prefer a light device that charges extremely quickly, its enormous battery may come with compromises you don't particularly want.

A Surprisingly Premium Display For A Battery-First Phone

Here's where the S2 FE becomes more interesting. Vivo hasn't paired its giant battery with an obviously compromised display.

The phone gets a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2,800 × 1,260 pixels, a pixel density of 449ppi and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It supports a P3 wide colour gamut and has a listed HBM brightness of up to 2,000 nits.

In other words, this is a fairly ambitious display package for a phone being marketed around battery endurance.

AMOLED technology offers deep blacks and strong contrast, while the higher resolution should provide plenty of detail for reading, streaming and browsing. The 120Hz refresh rate should also make supported scrolling and animations look smoother.

The 2,000-nit HBM figure is also worth noting. High brightness can help with outdoor visibility, although HBM is not necessarily the brightness the display maintains continuously.

Still, on paper, the S2 FE doesn't look like a phone that has sacrificed its screen to accommodate the battery. That's a good start.

Dimensity 7300e: Sensible Performance, Not A Gaming Revolution

The Vivo S2 FE runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 7300e, an octa-core chipset manufactured using a 6nm process. Its CPU configuration includes four cores clocked at up to 2.5GHz and four efficiency cores reaching up to 2.0GHz.

Memory options include 6GB and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, paired with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The combination should provide a reasonably modern foundation for everyday smartphone usage. UFS 3.1 storage is also a welcome inclusion, while the two RAM configurations give buyers some flexibility.

However, the Dimensity 7300e is not the kind of processor specification that immediately positions the S2 FE as a performance-focused flagship alternative.

The S2 FE's chipset appears better positioned for everyday multitasking, social media, streaming, navigation and general productivity than for buyers who want a dedicated high-performance gaming phone. That's not a criticism; it's about understanding the product's priorities.

Vivo also advertises software-assisted RAM expansion, taking the 6GB variant up to a claimed 12GB and the 8GB version up to 16GB. This uses internal storage to supplement physical memory. It should not be confused with having 12GB or 16GB of actual RAM.

One more thing: neither configuration supports expandable storage through a microSD card. You're limited to the 128GB internal storage option listed here, so buyers who store large quantities of videos, photographs and offline content should factor that into their decision.

For a phone costing close to Rs 40,000, the absence of a higher storage configuration is worth questioning.

IP68 And IP69: The S2 FE Wants To Be Tough Too

The S2 FE's other significant selling point is its IP68/IP69 ingress protection rating.

This means the phone is positioned to offer protection against dust and water ingress under the specific conditions covered by the respective certification tests. IP68 generally relates to dust-tight construction and immersion under specified conditions, while IP69 addresses protection against high-pressure, high-temperature water jets.

For someone who travels frequently, works outdoors or simply wants additional protection against accidental exposure to water and dust, this is a useful feature.

However, please note that water-resistance ratings are based on controlled laboratory tests, not an invitation to experiment with your smartphone. Salt water, chlorinated water, soaps and everyday wear can affect seals. Manufacturers also generally exclude liquid damage from standard warranty coverage.

Still, having both IP68 and IP69 ratings is a meaningful addition. The S2 FE is not merely trying to be a battery phone; it is also attempting to offer durability that buyers increasingly expect from premium mid-range devices.

The combination of a large battery and enhanced ingress protection could make it particularly attractive to people who spend considerable time outdoors.

Cameras: A 50MP Main Sensor, But Don't Expect A Photography Flagship

The rear camera setup comprises a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there's a 32MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The camera software includes portrait, night, video, dual-view, high-resolution, panorama, document, slow-motion, time-lapse, Pro and food modes.

That's a fairly extensive list of shooting options, but the hardware configuration is relatively straightforward.

The 2MP secondary camera is also unlikely to be a major reason to buy this phone. The primary camera will do most of the photographic work, and given the fact that this is ultimately a Vivo phone, you can rest assured that it is more than capable to handle basic photography tasks needed for your vacation album. Just don't expect a Galaxy S-series or a Pixel-level finesse.

The 32MP front camera looks promising on paper for selfies and video calls. But again, resolution alone doesn't establish image quality.

At this price, camera performance is an important part of the buying decision. If photography is your top priority, the S2 FE needs to prove itself against rivals rather than relying on its battery capacity to win the argument.

OriginOS 6 And Android 16: The Software Side Of The Deal

The Vivo S2 FE runs Android 16 with OriginOS 6.

The specifications also list Bluetooth 5.4, dual-SIM 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi support across 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, USB Type-C and GPS support.

There are, however, a couple of omissions worth noting. The phone does not support NFC, and it does not include an FM radio. Hi-Fi audio is also not supported according to the supplied specifications.

None of these omissions will matter equally to every buyer. But NFC, in particular, is worth checking if you regularly use contactless payments or other NFC-dependent services.

The phone includes an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, a conventional vibration motor and the usual collection of navigation and motion sensors.

Vivo also includes a charger, USB cable, phone case, SIM ejector tool and a pre-applied protective film in the box. That's useful, particularly at a price where buyers may not want to spend additional money on basic accessories.

One detail we would have liked to see clarified is the software update commitment. The supplied specifications confirm Android 16 and OriginOS 6, but do not establish how many Android version upgrades or years of security updates the S2 FE will receive. At nearly Rs 40,000, that information should be part of the buying decision.

ALSO READ: Vivo X300 Pro Review: This Isn't A Phone. This Is A Camera With A SIM Card

Who Should Actually Buy The Vivo S2 FE?

This is where the S2 FE's identity becomes clearer. It isn't necessarily designed for someone who wants the fastest processor, the best camera system or the slimmest smartphone.

It is designed around a particular priority: spending less time charging.

1. Professionals who spend long hours outdoors

Field executives, sales professionals, journalists, delivery managers and people who travel between meetings may appreciate having a larger battery reserve. Navigation, calls, messaging, mobile data and frequent screen usage can make battery management a daily concern.

2. Frequent travellers

People who spend long hours on trains, buses, flights or road journeys may find the 10,000mAh capacity particularly appealing. The combination of a large battery and dual-SIM 5G connectivity is useful for staying connected while travelling.

3. Heavy content consumers

If your phone is your primary entertainment device, the 6.83-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate and large battery make an attractive combination for streaming, browsing and reading.

4. People who prioritise durability

The IP68/IP69 rating gives the S2 FE an advantage for buyers who want additional protection against dust and water exposure. It could be a useful option for people who frequently work or spend time outdoors.

5. Users who simply hate charging their phones

This might be the most obvious audience. If you are constantly looking for a charger, carrying a power bank or worrying about battery percentages, the S2 FE is clearly designed to address that frustration.

Who Should Probably Look Elsewhere?

Mobile gamers: The Dimensity 7300e may be adequate for everyday gaming, but serious gamers should compare sustained performance, GPU capability and thermal behaviour before buying.

The Dimensity 7300e may be adequate for everyday gaming, but serious gamers should compare sustained performance, GPU capability and thermal behaviour before buying. Photography enthusiasts: The 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup needs to prove its worth. Don't buy it solely on the megapixel count.

The 50MP + 2MP rear camera setup needs to prove its worth. Don't buy it solely on the megapixel count. People who prefer lightweight phones: At around 224–225g, this is a substantial handset. The battery comes with a physical trade-off.

At around 224–225g, this is a substantial handset. The battery comes with a physical trade-off. Users who need expandable storage: There is no microSD support, and the listed configurations stop at 128GB.

There is no microSD support, and the listed configurations stop at 128GB. Buyers who rely on NFC: The S2 FE does not support NFC, so this could be a deal-breaker depending on your usage.

Vivo S2 FE Review: Final Verdict

The Vivo S2 FE is an interesting smartphone because it doesn't appear to be chasing every premium feature at once. Instead, it has picked one particular problem, battery anxiety, and built its identity around solving it.

The 10,000mAh battery is undoubtedly the headline attraction. The 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, IP68/IP69 protection and Android 16-based OriginOS 6 make the overall package more appealing than a battery-focused device with an otherwise basic specification sheet.

But Rs 38,999 is a significant asking price, rising to Rs 42,999 for the 8GB RAM version. At that level, buyers should expect a well-rounded experience, not just a gigantic battery. The Dimensity 7300e is a sensible mid-range platform on paper, the camera setup looks conventional, charging is rated at 44W, and the absence of NFC and expandable storage may disappoint some users.

The S2 FE is therefore a phone that makes the most sense when battery life is your first priority, rather than one of several equally important priorities.

Think of it as the smartphone equivalent of a long-distance touring vehicle: it may not be the fastest machine on the road, nor the most exciting one to look at, but it is designed to keep going when everyone else is looking for a pit stop.

Should You Buy The Vivo S2 FE?