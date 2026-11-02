TV Actor Anuj Thakur Passes Away At 33; Friend Rupesh Sonar Reveals Cause Of Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Television actor Anuj Thakur, 33, passed away suddenly.

Friend Rupesh Sonar shared news, describing brotherly bond.

Thakur suffered a seizure; his mother found him unresponsive.

Sonar had met Thakur just ten days prior to his demise.

Television actor Anuj Thakur has died at the age of 33. His close friend, casting director Rupesh Sonar, shared the news of his death, leaving those who knew the actor shocked by his sudden demise. According to a Times of India report, Anuj suffered a seizure before he passed away.

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Rupesh Sonar Pays Tribute To Anuj Thakur

Rupesh remembered the actor in an emotional Instagram post, describing him as more than a friend and comparing their bond to that of brothers. He also recalled Anuj's early struggles and the projects they had hoped to work on together.

"Still can't believe that you are no longer with us. You were not just a friend but like a little brother to me. We had so many projects planned together, and I still remember witnessing your struggles during your initial days and seeing your journey."

He went on to add, "Life is truly unpredictable. It's heartbreaking to accept that you are gone so soon. This news feels unreal. You will always be remembered, brother. Rest in peace," wrote Rupesh on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rupesh sonar (@rupesh.sonar)

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Rupesh Sonar Recalls Meeting Anuj 10 Days Before His Death

Speaking to The Times of India, Rupesh said he was struggling to come to terms with the news, particularly because he had met Anuj just 10 days earlier. He recalled hearing that the actor had gone to sleep and never woken up.

He said, "I couldn't believe it because I had met him just 10 days earlier. I was shocked to hear that he had gone to sleep at night and never woke up. I couldn't understand what could have happened. I spoke to his brother, who was not in a position to speak much."

"So, I went to meet his family, including his mother and brother, on Saturday. That's when I was told that Anuj had suffered a seizure and passed away during the episode," Rupesh told The Times of India.

Rupesh also spoke about Anuj's disciplined daily routine. The actor would reportedly wake up at 4.30 am every morning and make time for fitness and jogging. However, on the morning of his death, he did not get out of bed despite his alarm ringing.

"Anuj was an early riser. He would wake up at 4.30 am every day and follow his routine, which included fitness and jogging. However, that morning, he didn't get up. His alarm went off at 4.30 am, and when his mother went to his room to wake him, she found that he had passed away."