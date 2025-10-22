Orange iPhone 17 Pro Is Now Turning Pink? Redditors Take To Arms Over Weird Colour Shift

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Seems like iPhone 17 Pro series is now COOKED. Many users across the globe are sharing videos and photos claiming that their Orange iPhone 17 Pro Max is changing its colour. The new iPhone 17 series was launched a month back and includes the standard iPhone 17, Air, Pro, and Pro Max. Now, Reddit users are highlighting an issue with the anodised aluminium frame, which is allegedly turning the Cosmic Orange colourway into a pinkish hue.

What’s Happening With iPhone 17 Pro's Colour?

Ever since the new iPhone 17 Pro models launched, they’ve been in the spotlight. First, people didn’t like the camera island, then came the scratch issue, and now this new problem with the anodised aluminium frame. While it’s not clear if all claims are true, photos and videos online show the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max’s Orange variant turning pink. Here are some viral Reddit posts claiming the same.

Why iPhone Might Be Losing Its Colour

As cited by PCMag, Apple says, “Don't use products containing bleach or hydrogen peroxide.” These peroxide-based cleaning liquids might react with the aluminium, affecting the anodised finish.

Apple recommends disinfecting with “a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe, 75% ethyl alcohol wipe, or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes.” The users posting these photos/videos probably cleaned their iPhones with such chemicals or were in contact with them before touching their phones.

You could even try it with your iPhone 17 Pro or Pro Max and accidentally end up with Apple’s ‘new colour variant,’ jk.

Netizens Reacting To The iPhone 17 Pro Colour Change

Many are roasting Apple, writing, “I bought the orange HOPING for this,” while some defend the company.

One user said, “Mine is still orange, bought day 1,” and another replied, “Of course yours is still orange. This whole thing is a fake setup. Wait a few weeks and you won’t hear about this anymore.”





All in all, we still don’t know if this issue is real or if some people are just messing around. But more reports of the colour change are surfacing, and Apple is keeping quiet for now. Let’s see how the giant tackles this alleged MESS.