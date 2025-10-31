iPhone Users Are 65% More Prone To Online Scams Than Android: Claims Google

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





As Cybersecurity Awareness Month ends, Android is turning the spotlight on one of the biggest online problems today: mobile scams. In the past year, fraudsters have used advanced AI tools to make fake messages and calls look more real. As a result, people around the world have lost over $400 billion. Android, powered by Google AI, is fighting back. It now blocks more than 10 billion scam calls and messages every month.

For Indians who use their phones for everything, from online payments to chatting, these protections matter more than ever

Android Users In India Get Fewer Scam Messages Than iPhone Users

A new survey by Google and YouGov looked at 5,000 smartphone users across the US, India, and Brazil. The results were clear: Android users said they get fewer scam texts and feel more confident that their phones are keeping them safe.

In India, Android users were 58% more likely than iPhone users to say they had not received any scam texts in the week before the survey. The gap was even bigger for Google Pixel users, who were 96% more likely than iPhone users to say they got no scam messages at all.

On the other hand, iPhone users were 65% more likely to report getting three or more scam texts in a single week. Experts say Android’s in-built protections, backed by Google AI, help Indians stay safer while using mobile wallets, UPI apps, and other online services.

How Android’s AI Helps Stop Scams In India

Independent research groups like Counterpoint Research and Leviathan Security Group found that Android phones have stronger AI-based safety features than iPhones. Android can detect scam messages, block fake calls, and warn users in real time if something looks suspicious.

Google Messages automatically moves spam texts to a blocked folder, and Phone by Google filters scam calls before your phone rings. All this happens directly on the device without sharing personal data.

In a country like India, where digital payments are growing fast, Android’s simple yet smart protection is helping millions stay a step ahead of mobile scams.