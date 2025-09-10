Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Standard Or Maxed Out? Full Comparison Here

iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Standard Or Maxed Out? Full Comparison Here

Apple’s latest iPhone 17 series features two extremes in design, display, camera, battery, and performance. Here’s everything you need to know before choosing your iPhone.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 11:29 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Apple has now officially launched its latest smartphones, the iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Among these, the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max stand out as two extremes in terms of features, performance, and price. While both are packed with Apple’s newest tech, they are designed for different users. Here’s a simple comparison to help you decide which one fits your needs.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Design and Display

The iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, thinner borders, and a Ceramic Shield 2 front cover. It offers 3000 nits peak brightness, 3x better scratch resistance, and smoother scrolling with its adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max, on the other hand, has a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display with similar ProMotion tech, Ceramic Shield 2 on both front and back, and slightly higher durability.

Both phones are bright, sharp, and suitable for gaming, videos, or outdoor use, but the Pro Max gives a larger screen for more immersive viewing.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera

Both phones feature Apple’s Centre Stage front camera, which now supports up to 18MP photos and keeps you centred in video calls automatically.

The iPhone 17 rear cameras include a 48MP Fusion Main, 48MP Ultra Wide, and 2x Telephoto, capable of 4K Dolby Vision videos and advanced photography.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max camera system takes it further with three 48MP Fusion cameras, an 8x optical zoom Telephoto lens, ProRes RAW, Log 2, and genlock support.

It’s designed for pro-level photography and video work, making it ideal for creators or anyone who wants the best iPhone camera experience.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Performance and Battery

The iPhone 17 is powered by the A19 chip, while the Pro Max uses the A19 Pro chip paired with a vapour chamber and aluminium unibody for better heat management. The result? Up to 40% better sustained performance on the Pro Max.

Battery life is impressive on both: the iPhone 17 lasts up to 30 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max lasts up to 39 hours. Both support fast charging, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread networking.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Pricing

  • iPhone 17: Starts at Rs 82,900 for 256GB, 512GB also available.
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max: Starts at Rs 1,49,900 for 256GB, with options up to 2TB.

The Pro Max is almost double the price, but you get top-of-the-line performance, camera, and display.

iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Which One Should You Buy?

If you want a powerful iPhone for everyday use with great photos, video, and gaming, the iPhone 17 is perfect. It’s lighter, smaller, and much easier on the pocket.

If you are a power user, content creator, or just want the biggest screen with the best camera and performance, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is worth the splurge. It’s the ultimate iPhone experience, with the longest battery life, the highest zoom camera, and the smoothest sustained performance.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 10 Sep 2025 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 17 Launch
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
'Loot, Arson, Rape In Movement's Name': Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew
India
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
World
Poland's Airspace Violated By 'Drone-Type Objects' From Russia, Major Airports Shut
Poland's Airspace Violated By Russian Drones, Major Airports Shut
India
Nepal Unrest: Indians Return As Protests Continue; Security Tightened At UP Borders, Markets Shut — Updates
Nepal Unrest: Indians Return As Protests Continue; Security Tightened At UP Borders, Markets Shut — Updates
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Joint Operation Uncovers ISI Network, Terror Plan Neutralized | ABP NEWS
Unrest In Nepal: Flights Canceled Amid Unrest at Tribhuvan International Airport | ABP NEWS
Unrest In Nepal: Former MPs and Lawmakers’ Houses Torched Amid Unrest in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Responds to Donald Trump’s Statement, Looks Forward to Talks | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Nepal’s Capital Erupts in Violence as Protests Against Government Intensify | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget