iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Standard Or Maxed Out? Full Comparison Here

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Apple has now officially launched its latest smartphones, the iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Among these, the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max stand out as two extremes in terms of features, performance, and price. While both are packed with Apple’s newest tech, they are designed for different users. Here’s a simple comparison to help you decide which one fits your needs.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Design and Display

The iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, thinner borders, and a Ceramic Shield 2 front cover. It offers 3000 nits peak brightness, 3x better scratch resistance, and smoother scrolling with its adaptive 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max, on the other hand, has a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display with similar ProMotion tech, Ceramic Shield 2 on both front and back, and slightly higher durability.

Both phones are bright, sharp, and suitable for gaming, videos, or outdoor use, but the Pro Max gives a larger screen for more immersive viewing.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera

Both phones feature Apple’s Centre Stage front camera, which now supports up to 18MP photos and keeps you centred in video calls automatically.

The iPhone 17 rear cameras include a 48MP Fusion Main, 48MP Ultra Wide, and 2x Telephoto, capable of 4K Dolby Vision videos and advanced photography.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max camera system takes it further with three 48MP Fusion cameras, an 8x optical zoom Telephoto lens, ProRes RAW, Log 2, and genlock support.

It’s designed for pro-level photography and video work, making it ideal for creators or anyone who wants the best iPhone camera experience.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Performance and Battery

The iPhone 17 is powered by the A19 chip, while the Pro Max uses the A19 Pro chip paired with a vapour chamber and aluminium unibody for better heat management. The result? Up to 40% better sustained performance on the Pro Max.

Battery life is impressive on both: the iPhone 17 lasts up to 30 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max lasts up to 39 hours. Both support fast charging, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread networking.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Pricing

iPhone 17: Starts at Rs 82,900 for 256GB, 512GB also available.

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Starts at Rs 1,49,900 for 256GB, with options up to 2TB.

The Pro Max is almost double the price, but you get top-of-the-line performance, camera, and display.

iPhone 17 Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Which One Should You Buy?

If you want a powerful iPhone for everyday use with great photos, video, and gaming, the iPhone 17 is perfect. It’s lighter, smaller, and much easier on the pocket.

If you are a power user, content creator, or just want the biggest screen with the best camera and performance, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is worth the splurge. It’s the ultimate iPhone experience, with the longest battery life, the highest zoom camera, and the smoothest sustained performance.