Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Pro Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Similar Looks, Different Experience; Full Comparison Here

iPhone 17 Pro Vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Similar Looks, Different Experience; Full Comparison Here

iPhone 17 Pro vs Pro Max: Compare design, display, performance, battery, and price to decide which new iPhone 17 model is right for you.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 11:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Apple has officially launched the iPhone 17 series, introducing four models: the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Along with the iPhones, the company unveiled new wearables, including the AirPods Pro 3, Watch Series 11, Watch SE3, and Watch Ultra 3. Among all the announcements, many buyers are most curious about how the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max differ, and which model is worth choosing.

Here’s a detailed look at their design, display, performance, battery, and storage.

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Design and Display

Both the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max feature a larger horizontal camera bump that spans the width of the phone. Each has a triple-camera setup, but Apple redesigned the bump to improve heat management and durability. The Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max offers a 6.9-inch screen.

Both support ProMotion with refresh rates from 1Hz to 120Hz, scratch-resistant Ceramic Shield 2, and a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits, making them easy to use in bright sunlight.

The Pro Max is slightly larger and heavier at 233 grams, compared with the Pro at 206 grams. Both models now have aluminium frames and a vapour chamber system for better heat dissipation, improving performance during intensive tasks.

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Performance and Battery

Both models run on Apple’s A19 Pro chip with enhanced thermal management, delivering up to 40% better sustained performance than the previous iPhone 16 Pro. Storage options for the Pro are 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB, while the Pro Max also includes a 2TB option.

Battery life is slightly different: the iPhone 17 Pro supports up to 33 hours of video playback, while the Pro Max can last 39 hours. Both phones include the N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread smart home connections. They ship with iOS 26 and inherit Apple Intelligence AI features from last year’s iPhones.

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Camera

The camera system is the star of the show. Both Pro models feature a 48-megapixel main sensor for sharp detail and better low-light performance. The telephoto lens supports up to 8x optical-quality zoom, while video recording is now bumped up to 8K.

On the front, both phones have a Centre Stage wide camera for improved selfies and video calls.

The phones also have a dual-tone finish with Ceramic Shield 2 and metal, creating a unibody chassis with a wider-set camera layout for a uniform and premium look.

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Pricing

In India, the iPhone 17 Pro price starts at Rs 1,34,490, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,49,900. Preorders start on September 12, and both models will be available in stores from September 19. 

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro Max: Which One Should You Buy?

Choosing between the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max depends mainly on your budget, screen size preference, and battery needs.

  • If you want a more compact phone that is lighter and easier to handle, the iPhone 17 Pro is ideal. It still has top-tier performance with the A19 Pro chip and excellent display quality.
  • If you prefer a bigger screen for media and gaming and want the longest battery life, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is the better choice. The larger display is great for watching videos, and the extra battery hours are noticeable in daily use.

Both models offer similar camera systems, storage options, and internal performance, so the decision mainly comes down to size, weight, and battery.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 10 Sep 2025 11:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 17 Launch
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
India And US Natural Partners, Looking Forward To Talks: PM Modi Responds To Trump's Post
World
Poland's Airspace Violated By 'Drone-Type Objects' From Russia, Major Airports Shut
Poland's Airspace Violated By Russian Drones, Major Airports Shut
India
Nepal Unrest: Indians Return As Protests Continue; Security Tightened At UP Borders, Markets Shut — Updates
Nepal Unrest: Indians Return As Protests Continue; Security Tightened At UP Borders, Markets Shut — Updates
Election 2025
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Joint Operation Uncovers ISI Network, Terror Plan Neutralized | ABP NEWS
Unrest In Nepal: Flights Canceled Amid Unrest at Tribhuvan International Airport | ABP NEWS
Unrest In Nepal: Former MPs and Lawmakers’ Houses Torched Amid Unrest in Nepal | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Responds to Donald Trump’s Statement, Looks Forward to Talks | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Nepal’s Capital Erupts in Violence as Protests Against Government Intensify | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget