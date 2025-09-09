Is This The Upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max? Leaked Factory Video Shows Bold New Design; Watch Now

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyIs This The Upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max? Leaked Factory Video Shows Bold New Design; Watch Now

iPhone 17 Pro leaks reveal an unverified factory video showing a full-width camera bar and aluminium frame, offering fans an early look before Apple’s launch.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: Just hours before Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event, a short factory-floor video circulating on China’s Weibo may have given the first glimpse of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The 10-second clip shows a worker lifting a large silver device from a production line, revealing a striking full-width horizontal camera bar that stretches across the top of the handset. The display remains covered, leaving fans guessing about other design changes. 

Shared by leaker Ice Universe, the footage is described as a production-line unit. While authenticity hasn’t been confirmed, the video is already trending online, fueling debates about the Pro Max’s new look.

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max Specifications (Expected)

Although the clip focuses on the Pro Max, leaks suggest both Pro models may feature notable upgrades:

  • Up to 8X optical zoom, a jump from the iPhone 16 Pro’s 5X limit, improving photography and zoom performance.
  • Vapour chamber cooling system enhances heat management during gaming, video recording, and other intensive tasks. 
  • Aluminium frame replacing titanium for a lighter feel, better heat dissipation, and balanced weight with a larger battery.

All the iPhone 17 Pro information is based on South Korean carrier documents, rumours, and leaks, but Apple is tight-lipped on the matter.

iPhone 17 Series Expected Price 

Rumours also hint at the expected prices for the upcoming iPhone 17 series:

  • iPhone 17: $799 (around Rs 79,900)
  • iPhone 17 Air: $949 – $1,000 (roughly Rs 90,000 – Rs 1,00,000)
  • iPhone 17 Pro: $1,099 (around Rs 1,30,000)
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,199 – $1,249 (around Rs 1,45,000)

Also Read: iPhone 17 Launch Tonight: From Apple Watch Series 11 To AirPods Pro, What To Expect

While the video’s authenticity remains unverified, it offers fans a first possible look at the bold new design of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Anyway, it's just a matter of a few hours till we officially see what the iPhone 17 series really looks like.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 09 Sep 2025 02:13 PM (IST)
Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 17 Launch
