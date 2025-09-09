Rumours also hint at the expected prices for the upcoming iPhone 17 series:
Explorer
Is This The Upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max? Leaked Factory Video Shows Bold New Design; Watch Now
iPhone 17 Pro leaks reveal an unverified factory video showing a full-width camera bar and aluminium frame, offering fans an early look before Apple’s launch.
iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: Just hours before Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event, a short factory-floor video circulating on China’s Weibo may have given the first glimpse of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The 10-second clip shows a worker lifting a large silver device from a production line, revealing a striking full-width horizontal camera bar that stretches across the top of the handset. The display remains covered, leaving fans guessing about other design changes.
Shared by leaker Ice Universe, the footage is described as a production-line unit. While authenticity hasn’t been confirmed, the video is already trending online, fueling debates about the Pro Max’s new look.
iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max Specifications (Expected)
Although the clip focuses on the Pro Max, leaks suggest both Pro models may feature notable upgrades:
- Up to 8X optical zoom, a jump from the iPhone 16 Pro’s 5X limit, improving photography and zoom performance.
- Vapour chamber cooling system enhances heat management during gaming, video recording, and other intensive tasks.
- Aluminium frame replacing titanium for a lighter feel, better heat dissipation, and balanced weight with a larger battery.
Leaked iPhone 17 from a chinese factory.— Dr. Cooch 🩺 (@CoochLord) September 3, 2025
Those aint it imo pic.twitter.com/wbMDqzBNoi
All the iPhone 17 Pro information is based on South Korean carrier documents, rumours, and leaks, but Apple is tight-lipped on the matter.
iPhone 17 Series Expected Price
- iPhone 17: $799 (around Rs 79,900)
- iPhone 17 Air: $949 – $1,000 (roughly Rs 90,000 – Rs 1,00,000)
- iPhone 17 Pro: $1,099 (around Rs 1,30,000)
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,199 – $1,249 (around Rs 1,45,000)
Also Read: iPhone 17 Launch Tonight: From Apple Watch Series 11 To AirPods Pro, What To Expect
While the video’s authenticity remains unverified, it offers fans a first possible look at the bold new design of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Anyway, it's just a matter of a few hours till we officially see what the iPhone 17 series really looks like.
Follow Technology News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns Amid Violent Gen Z Protests
World
US' New Department Of War Not A 'Concern' But 'Embarrassment' For India, Say Experts
Television
Aly Goni Says He Received Death Threats After Ganesh Chaturthi Video, Warns Trolls
Personal Finance
Gold Hits Historic Peak, Tops Rs 1.10 Lakh Per 10 Grams On Strong Global Cues
Advertisement
Technology
13 Photos
PM Modi Joins AI Ghibli Art Trend, AI-Generated Portraits Capture His Iconic Moments – IN PICS
Technology
10 Photos
Tech-ing A Holy Dip: AI Imagines What Leaders Like Musk, Zuck, & Others Could Be Doing At Maha Kumbh Mela
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion
Advertisement