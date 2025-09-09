iPhone 17 Launch: The big day has finally arrived. After weeks of buzz, leaks, and speculation, Apple is officially set to launch its much-anticipated iPhone 17 lineup tonight. The Cupertino tech giant will take the stage to reveal its latest devices, with expectations running high for four new phones: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Alongside the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to showcase updated Apple Watches, AirPods, and possibly even a refreshed Apple TV experience.

When And How To Watch The iPhone 17 Event Live

The highly anticipated launch event goes live tonight, September 9, at 10:30 PM IST. Apple will be streaming the event globally across multiple platforms, ensuring fans won’t miss a single detail.

You can catch the event live on Apple’s official website, its YouTube channel, or through the Apple TV app on supported devices.

iPhone 17 Launch: What To Expect

The spotlight will likely be on the rumoured iPhone 17 Air, expected to be Apple’s slimmest and lightest iPhone to date. Reports hint at a 6.6-inch OLED display and a thin 5.5 mm design, even slimmer than the iPhone 16.

The Air may also debut a 24MP camera in a Pixel-style oval bump, with its USB-C port positioned slightly off-centre due to its ultra-slim frame.

The iPhone 17 Pro models are also drawing attention, with leaks pointing toward a rectangular camera module housing upgraded 48MP lenses.

Apple could shift from titanium to a sleek aluminium-glass design this year, paired with next-gen chipsets and possibly Wi-Fi 7 support for faster connectivity.

All iPhone 17 models are expected to feature iOS 26’s fresh Liquid Glass interface, giving app icons a smooth, translucent makeover.

But the iPhones aren’t the only stars tonight; the event may also include Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, AirPods Pro 3, and more.

And of course, knowing Apple, some last-minute surprises are almost guaranteed. All eyes now turn to tonight’s big reveal, where the iPhone 17 lineup will finally take centre stage.