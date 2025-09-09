Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Apple iPhone 17 Launch Tonight: Check When, Where And How To Watch Live. Here's The Livestream Link

Apple iPhone 17 Launch Tonight: Check When, Where And How To Watch Live. Here's The Livestream Link

The iPhone 17 launch event is scheduled for tonight. Here’s when, where, and how to watch the event live, with the official livestream link so you don’t miss Apple’s grand reveal.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
iPhone 17 Launch: The big day has finally arrived. After weeks of buzz, leaks, and speculation, Apple is officially set to launch its much-anticipated iPhone 17 lineup tonight. The Cupertino tech giant will take the stage to reveal its latest devices, with expectations running high for four new phones: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Alongside the new iPhones, Apple is also expected to showcase updated Apple Watches, AirPods, and possibly even a refreshed Apple TV experience.

When And How To Watch The iPhone 17 Event Live

The highly anticipated launch event goes live tonight, September 9, at 10:30 PM IST. Apple will be streaming the event globally across multiple platforms, ensuring fans won’t miss a single detail.

You can catch the event live on Apple’s official website, its YouTube channel, or through the Apple TV app on supported devices.

iPhone 17 Launch: What To Expect

The spotlight will likely be on the rumoured iPhone 17 Air, expected to be Apple’s slimmest and lightest iPhone to date. Reports hint at a 6.6-inch OLED display and a thin 5.5 mm design, even slimmer than the iPhone 16.

The Air may also debut a 24MP camera in a Pixel-style oval bump, with its USB-C port positioned slightly off-centre due to its ultra-slim frame.

The iPhone 17 Pro models are also drawing attention, with leaks pointing toward a rectangular camera module housing upgraded 48MP lenses.

Apple could shift from titanium to a sleek aluminium-glass design this year, paired with next-gen chipsets and possibly Wi-Fi 7 support for faster connectivity.

All iPhone 17 models are expected to feature iOS 26’s fresh Liquid Glass interface, giving app icons a smooth, translucent makeover.

But the iPhones aren’t the only stars tonight; the event may also include Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, AirPods Pro 3, and more.

And of course, knowing Apple, some last-minute surprises are almost guaranteed. All eyes now turn to tonight’s big reveal, where the iPhone 17 lineup will finally take centre stage.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 09 Sep 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 17 Launch
