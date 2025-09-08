Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Air Looks Stunning But Might Not Be The Best Buy For Everyone: Here's Why

iPhone 17 Air Looks Stunning But Might Not Be The Best Buy For Everyone: Here's Why

Apple’s iPhone 17 Air will debut as the thinnest iPhone ever, but leaks suggest compromises in battery and camera may make it less appealing for most buyers.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

iPhone 17 Air Release: Apple’s big launch event is happening tomorrow, September 9, and one of the most talked-about devices is the iPhone 17 Air. This will be Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet, but experts warn that the design may come with big trade-offs. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman compared the iPhone 17 Air to the first MacBook Air from 2008.

That laptop was slim and stylish, but also too expensive, less powerful, and had weak battery life. He believes Apple is making a similar move with the iPhone 17 Air.

What’s Different About The iPhone 17 Air?

The phone is rumoured to be 5.5 mm thin, which is much slimmer than today’s iPhones. But to make it so slim, Apple may cut back on useful features. Leaks suggest the Air could have only one rear camera, while most phones today have at least two or three. The battery life may also be shorter compared to other iPhones.

This puts the Air in an odd position. The regular iPhone 17 is expected to come with a bigger battery and more cameras. The iPhone 17 Pro will be the most powerful option, with faster chips and advanced camera features.

In comparison, the Air’s only advantage will be thinness, but modern phones aren’t really considered bulky anymore.

Why Apple Is Launching The iPhone 17 Air? 

Gurman further believes the iPhone 17 Air is not about being a best-seller right now. Instead, it’s Apple’s way of testing new technology like slimmer batteries, new materials, and fresh designs. 

This step could help Apple prepare for future iPhones that are thinner, lighter, and maybe even foldable.

So, while the iPhone 17 Air may look stunning, it probably won’t give the best value. For most buyers, the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro will be the smarter choice this year, as stated by Gurman.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 08 Sep 2025 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 17 Launch
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
9 Dead, Curfew In Kathmandu As ‘Gen Z’ Protest March To Nepal Parliament Turns Violent: VIDEOS
9 Dead, Curfew In Kathmandu As ‘Gen Z’ Protest March To Nepal Parliament Turns Violent: VIDEOS
ABP Decodes
From Instagram To The Streets: Why Is Nepal Youth Protesting In Kathmandu?
From Instagram To The Streets: Why Is Nepal Youth Protesting In Kathmandu?
India
Aadhaar A Valid Document For Identity Of Voters In Bihar SIR: SC
Aadhaar A Valid Document For Identity Of Voters In Bihar SIR: SC
Cities
3 Of Faridabad Family, Pet Dog Killed After AC Explodes In Their Sleep
3 Of Faridabad Family, Pet Dog Killed After AC Explodes In Their Sleep
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Security Forces In Gunbattle With Terrorists In Kulgam, One Militant Killed
Breaking: Steamer With 25 Villagers Stuck In Yamuna, Rescued After 5 Hours In Firozabad
Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget