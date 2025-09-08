iPhone 17 Air Looks Stunning But Might Not Be The Best Buy For Everyone: Here's Why

iPhone 17 Air Release: Apple’s big launch event is happening tomorrow, September 9, and one of the most talked-about devices is the iPhone 17 Air. This will be Apple’s thinnest iPhone yet, but experts warn that the design may come with big trade-offs. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman compared the iPhone 17 Air to the first MacBook Air from 2008.

That laptop was slim and stylish, but also too expensive, less powerful, and had weak battery life. He believes Apple is making a similar move with the iPhone 17 Air.

What’s Different About The iPhone 17 Air?

The phone is rumoured to be 5.5 mm thin, which is much slimmer than today’s iPhones. But to make it so slim, Apple may cut back on useful features. Leaks suggest the Air could have only one rear camera, while most phones today have at least two or three. The battery life may also be shorter compared to other iPhones.

Power On: The highlight of Apple’s big event on Tuesday will be its thin and light “iPhone 17 Air” — but the device won’t be the right purchase for most customers. Here why: https://t.co/AU0Xu6M0wz — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 7, 2025

This puts the Air in an odd position. The regular iPhone 17 is expected to come with a bigger battery and more cameras. The iPhone 17 Pro will be the most powerful option, with faster chips and advanced camera features.

In comparison, the Air’s only advantage will be thinness, but modern phones aren’t really considered bulky anymore.

Why Apple Is Launching The iPhone 17 Air?

Gurman further believes the iPhone 17 Air is not about being a best-seller right now. Instead, it’s Apple’s way of testing new technology like slimmer batteries, new materials, and fresh designs.

This step could help Apple prepare for future iPhones that are thinner, lighter, and maybe even foldable.

So, while the iPhone 17 Air may look stunning, it probably won’t give the best value. For most buyers, the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro will be the smarter choice this year, as stated by Gurman.