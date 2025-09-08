Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Launch: Here’s What To Expect From Apple’s Big Event Tomorrow

iPhone 17 Launch: Here’s What To Expect From Apple’s Big Event Tomorrow

iPhone 17 launch is just a few hours away, with four new iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more. Here’s what to expect from the Apple launch event.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 12:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

iPhone 17 Launch: Apple fans, the wait is nearly over! After weeks of leaks, rumours, and speculation, the Cupertino giant is ready to lift the curtain on its latest lineup. The most-awaited Apple iPhone 17 launch event is happening tomorrow with four phones expected, alongside additional Apple products like the watch, AirPods, and more.

The event seems promising with Apple’s new innovation, sleek designs, and possibly a few surprises for tech enthusiasts around the globe. Here’s what to expect from the iPhone 17 launch event.

What To Expect From The Apple Event

This year, Apple is rumoured to introduce a refreshed range of iPhones, including a new ultra-thin model that may mark a first in the lineup’s design. Early whispers suggest multiple devices with upgraded cameras, faster processors, and thinner, lighter builds. The lineup might include:

  • iPhone 17: Expected to feature Apple’s latest chipset, enhanced camera system, and iOS 26 with Liquid Glass visuals.
  • iPhone 17 Air: A noticeably thinner and lighter version, possibly with a single 24MP camera and subtle design tweaks to maintain its slim form.
  • iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max: Set to come with upgraded 48MP camera lenses, a new part-aluminium, part-glass design, and possibly Apple’s next-gen A19 Pro chipset with improved Wi-Fi 7 support.

Apple may also unveil new Apple Watches, including the Apple Watch 11 and the high-end Watch Ultra 3, rumoured to offer enhanced battery life, advanced health sensors, and AI-driven features.

Fans should also keep an eye out for updates to AirPods Pro, potential Apple TV upgrades, and other accessories that could include new AI-enabled capabilities.

How And When To Watch The Launch Event

Apple’s highly anticipated product launch takes place tomorrow, September 9, starting at 10:30 PM IST. The event will be livestreamed on Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, and Apple’s official YouTube channel. 

All these are just speculations; wait for just a few hours to know what all Apple has on its plate for us. 

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 08 Sep 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 17 Launch
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India Assures Belgium Of Humane Detention Conditions For Mehul Choksi In PNB Fraud Case
India Assures Belgium Of Humane Detention Conditions For Mehul Choksi In PNB Fraud Case
India
Terrorist Killed, Army Jawan Injured In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam
Terrorist Killed, Army Jawan Injured In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam
World
'No Exception': Musk After Navarro Slams X Fact-Checking His Anti-India Post
'No Exception': Musk After Navarro Slams X Fact-Checking His Anti-India Post
Cities
AAP Takes Panchayat Dig After Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Husband Seen At Govt Meeting
AAP Takes Panchayat Dig After Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Husband Seen At Govt Meeting
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Three Suspicious Containers Drift Ashore in Maharashtra’s Palghar, Security Agencies on High Alert
India’s Vice President Election: NDA and Opposition MPs Conduct Mock Polls Ahead of Big Day | ABP NEWS
Sky Turns Scarlet: World Witnesses Longest Lunar Eclipse Since 2022 | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Yogita Bhayana to File FIR Against Aniruddhacharya Over POCSO Violation | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Outrage Grows Over Aniruddhacharya’s Misogynistic Remarks, When Will He Apologize? | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
The Assam Factor In India's Leap In The Semiconductor Revolution
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget