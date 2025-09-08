iPhone 17 Launch: Here’s What To Expect From Apple’s Big Event Tomorrow

iPhone 17 Launch: Apple fans, the wait is nearly over! After weeks of leaks, rumours, and speculation, the Cupertino giant is ready to lift the curtain on its latest lineup. The most-awaited Apple iPhone 17 launch event is happening tomorrow with four phones expected, alongside additional Apple products like the watch, AirPods, and more.

The event seems promising with Apple’s new innovation, sleek designs, and possibly a few surprises for tech enthusiasts around the globe. Here’s what to expect from the iPhone 17 launch event.

What To Expect From The Apple Event

This year, Apple is rumoured to introduce a refreshed range of iPhones, including a new ultra-thin model that may mark a first in the lineup’s design. Early whispers suggest multiple devices with upgraded cameras, faster processors, and thinner, lighter builds. The lineup might include:

iPhone 17 : Expected to feature Apple’s latest chipset, enhanced camera system, and iOS 26 with Liquid Glass visuals.



iPhone 17 Air : A noticeably thinner and lighter version, possibly with a single 24MP camera and subtle design tweaks to maintain its slim form.



iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max : Set to come with upgraded 48MP camera lenses, a new part-aluminium, part-glass design, and possibly Apple’s next-gen A19 Pro chipset with improved Wi-Fi 7 support.



Apple may also unveil new Apple Watches, including the Apple Watch 11 and the high-end Watch Ultra 3, rumoured to offer enhanced battery life, advanced health sensors, and AI-driven features.

Fans should also keep an eye out for updates to AirPods Pro, potential Apple TV upgrades, and other accessories that could include new AI-enabled capabilities.

How And When To Watch The Launch Event

Apple’s highly anticipated product launch takes place tomorrow, September 9, starting at 10:30 PM IST. The event will be livestreamed on Apple’s website, the Apple TV app, and Apple’s official YouTube channel.

All these are just speculations; wait for just a few hours to know what all Apple has on its plate for us.