iPhone 16 Pro Max Is Now Around Rs 35,000 Off: Here’s How You Can Grab The Deal

iPhone 16 Pro Max Discount: Apple’s premium flagship, the iPhone 16 Pro Max, is now available at a much lower effective price on Flipkart. With the help of bank discounts and exchange offers, the cost can drop below Rs 1 lakh. This sharp cut has made the device more reachable for buyers who were waiting for the right moment to upgrade.

The phone still sits in Apple’s high-end lineup, but the reduced price has changed how people see it. Instead of feeling out of reach, it now attracts users planning a serious upgrade.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Price Drops In India

The iPhone 16 Pro Max with 256GB storage is listed at Rs 1,34,900. Flipkart is offering a flat Rs 4,000 discount on select bank credit cards. That brings the price down instantly.

The real impact comes from the exchange offer. Depending on the phone you trade in, you can get up to Rs 68,050 off. The exact value depends on your device model, condition, and location. For example, an iPhone 13 Pro can fetch around Rs 30,000.

When both the bank discount and exchange value are applied together, the final price falls under Rs 1 lakh. That is rare for a Pro Max model that is still fully relevant in Apple’s lineup.

This pricing changes the phone’s position in the market. It no longer feels like a luxury-only purchase. For many users planning an upgrade in 2026, the iPhone 16 Pro Max now sits in the “worth considering” zone.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Specification

Even though it is not Apple’s newest phone, the iPhone 16 Pro Max still feels modern. It runs on the A18 Pro chip, which handles daily tasks, heavy apps, gaming, and AI features smoothly. Apple’s long software support also means the phone will stay updated for years.

The device has a large 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, and Always-On mode. The titanium frame and Ceramic Shield glass add strength and durability.

The camera setup includes a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP 5x telephoto camera. It supports ProRAW, ProRes video, and Night mode.

You also get Face ID, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, spatial audio, IP68 water resistance, and safety features like Emergency SOS via satellite. At its current effective price, the iPhone 16 Pro Max offers strong value in 2026.