Apple iPhone 17 Launch May Disappoint, But Rumoured iPhone Air Could Drive Upgrades, Says Reuters

The iPhone 17 Air, Apple’s super-slim iPhone, could pave the way for foldable designs, AI upgrades, and smarter Siri, say industry experts.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 06:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Apple iPhone 17 Launch: Apple is about to launch its new iPhone lineup on Tuesday, but experts warn that it might not excite users as much as expected because other brands are already adding advanced AI features, as reported by Reuters. The most talked-about phone this year is the rumoured “iPhone Air,” a super-slim model inspired by Apple’s MacBook Air. 

Apple needs to fit the battery and camera into this thin design while pricing it between the base iPhone 17 and the more expensive Pro models to attract buyers.

iPhone 17 Air: Slim Design And Foldable Future

According to Dipanjan Chatterjee, vice president at Forrester, the iPhone Air could convince people with older iPhones to upgrade. 

Analysts also say this slim phone might be the first step toward a foldable iPhone in the future, especially for markets like China, where foldable phones are popular. 

Reuters reports that mid-priced iPhones make up nearly a quarter of Apple’s sales, and Apple might slightly increase prices, for example, by offering bigger storage options. 

This new Air model is also seen as a test for Apple’s battery and camera technology, which could improve the performance of all future iPhones.

AI And Siri Upgrades

Apple had planned to improve Siri last year, but delayed it. Now, it is using OpenAI’s ChatGPT to power some features, while competitors like Google already show their Gemini AI in phones.

Ben Bajarin from Creative Strategies says Apple could soon use its new Apple chips to make a smarter Siri that can handle tasks in the background without draining the battery. 

Bob O’Donnell from TECHnalysis Research warns that Apple has only a few months to catch up in AI or risk losing user satisfaction, as further reported by Reuters. 

Analysts say these upgrades could be the key to keeping Apple competitive and retaining loyal customers around the world.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 08 Sep 2025 05:54 PM (IST)
