iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: Will It Have A Smaller Dynamic Island? Here's What We Know

iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: Will It Have A Smaller Dynamic Island? Here’s What We Know

iPhone 17 Pro leaks suggest a smaller Dynamic Island, redesigned camera bar, and performance upgrades. Here’s everything we know before launch.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 05:08 PM (IST)
iPhone 17 Pro Leaks: The iPhone 17 Pro launch is just around the corner, and excitement is building among Apple fans. Ahead of the official reveal on September 9, a few leaks have surfaced online, giving us an early glimpse of the phone’s design and features. Rumours suggest a smaller Dynamic Island, a redesigned camera bar, and some performance upgrades that could make the new Pro models stand out. 

While nothing is confirmed yet, these early hints are enough to get tech enthusiasts talking about what Apple has in store.

iPhone 17 Pro Has A Smaller Dynamic Island?

Leaked images shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @that_one_g3, who works for an iPhone accessories brand, show a smaller Dynamic Island measuring 1.5cm, down from 2cm on the iPhone 16 Pro. 

This change increases usable screen space while maintaining the familiar notch area for Face ID and notifications. Rumours also mention Apple may use metalens technology to achieve this smaller design.

iPhone 17 Pro Camera

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a new edge-to-edge camera bar holding three camera sensors. The rear panel will combine glass and aluminium for durability and a premium feel.

The flash and LiDAR sensor are likely to be repositioned, and the camera bump may extend across the phone’s width, giving the Pro models a distinct look.

iPhone 17 Pro Performance

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to run on Apple’s A19 Pro chip with 12GB of RAM, offering faster performance and improved efficiency.

The telephoto lens may be upgraded to 48MP for sharper zoom shots. Minor tweaks to battery, display, and Face ID are also expected, making the device more capable overall.

We'll see if all this is true in just a few hours from now; till then, all these are just speculations, so please take them with a pinch of salt.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 08 Sep 2025 05:06 PM (IST)
