iPhone 17 Launch: Slim iPhone Air May Signal Apple’s First Step Toward Foldable Smartphones

iPhone 17 Launch: Apple’s big launch event is just hours away, and the company is expected to introduce its latest iPhone lineup. The star of the show will likely be the new “iPhone Air,” a slimmer model that could mark the first step toward Apple’s foldable phone plans next year. The event will also include small updates to Apple Watches and other products, but the iPhone Air is expected to draw the most attention, according to Reuters.

iPhone Air Positioned Between iPhone 17 And Pro Models

The iPhone Air is likely to sit in the middle of Apple’s range, above the regular iPhone 17 models but below the premium iPhone 17 Pro versions. Analysts believe this strategy will give Apple another strong option for buyers who want something sleeker without paying Pro-level prices, as reported by Reuters.

The device will compete directly with Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge. Experts say Apple may be testing how well a thinner design is received before moving on to a foldable iPhone.

Samsung is already ahead with seven generations of folding phones, so Apple’s move could be an important step to stay competitive in that space.

Pricing And AI In The Spotlight

The launch comes as Apple faces higher costs due to global trade tensions. The company expects tariffs to increase expenses by more than $1 billion this quarter. Analysts are waiting to see if Apple will raise iPhone prices or keep base models steady while charging more for higher storage versions, as further stated by Reuters.

Another focus is artificial intelligence. While Apple has delayed a major Siri update until next year, it has partnered with OpenAI to add new AI features to its devices.

Industry watchers say Apple may reveal more partnerships today as it looks to match Google, which recently showcased foldable phones powered by its Gemini AI model.