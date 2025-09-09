5 Expected Upgrades That Could Make iPhone 17 Better Than iPhone 16: Display, Camera & More

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnology5 Expected Upgrades That Could Make iPhone 17 Better Than iPhone 16: Display, Camera & More

iPhone 17 leaks suggest five major upgrades in display, camera, battery, and charging that could make iPhone 17 a better choice.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 04:37 PM (IST)
iPhone 17 Launch: Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event is a few hours away, where the Cupertino giant is expected to release its four new iPhones: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. Alongside this, Apple is also expected to launch Apple Watch models and AirPods.

It's obvious that the iPhone 17 will be an update from its predecessor, the iPhone 16, but these are the five major upgrades that the iPhone 17 is expected to carry, as stated by TechRadar.

Better Display For Everyone

Until now, the high-refresh ProMotion display with 120Hz refresh rate and always-on screen was only on Pro models. The iPhone 17 base model may finally get it. This means smoother visuals compared to the iPhone 16’s 60Hz screen. The new display may also use an LTPO OLED panel that can change refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, saving battery while keeping things smooth.

Stronger Front Camera

The iPhone 16 has a 12MP front camera. The iPhone 17 could jump to 24MP. Apple may also use a six-element lens instead of five. This could make selfies sharper and video calls clearer.

Bigger Screen And Slight Redesign

The iPhone 17 screen may grow to 6.3 inches without making the phone bigger. New tech may shrink Face ID and Dynamic Island, so the phone stays slim. The frame may be thinner aluminium. The camera may have a vertical design, similar to the Google Pixel 10, but redesigned for new sensors.

New Wi-Fi 7 Chip

Apple may use its own Wi-Fi 7 chip. This can give faster internet, lower battery use, and easier connections with other Apple devices.

More Power And Faster Charging

The iPhone 17 might have the new A19 chip for better performance. Wireless charging could double to 50W, which is faster than the iPhone 16 and even some competing phones. RAM is expected to stay at 8GB.

All these are mere speculations; we will find out if this holds true in Apple's 'Awe Dropping' event. Till then, take this with a pinch of salt.

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 04:36 PM (IST)
Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 17 Launch
