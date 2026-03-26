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HomeTechnologyThis Is How You Can Get iPhone 16 Pro For Under Rs 60,000: Full Discount Breakdown

This Is How You Can Get iPhone 16 Pro For Under Rs 60,000: Full Discount Breakdown

iPhone 16 Pro becomes easier to buy with major online discounts, where combined offers and exchange bonuses cut the price significantly, turning it into a strong value flagship option.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 12:46 PM (IST)

iPhone 16 Pro Discount: The iPhone 16 Pro is currently available at a significantly lower effective price on select online platforms. For buyers who earlier considered it expensive, the ongoing offers have made it more accessible. The device, which launched at around Rs 1,09,900, can now be purchased at a much reduced cost through a combination of discounts and exchange benefits. 

This change has made the smartphone a more practical option for those looking for a premium device without paying the original launch price.

How Is The iPhone 16 Pro Price Dropping Below Rs 60,000 Online?

The reduced pricing is mainly due to multiple offers being applied together. Buyers can get an instant bank discount of around Rs 4,000 when using eligible credit or debit cards on Amazon. This lowers the base price at the time of checkout.

In addition, there is an exchange offer that depends on the condition and model of the old device. The exchange value can go up to approximately Rs 68,000. When both these benefits are combined, the final payable amount can drop below Rs 60,000, and in some cases, even closer to Rs 50,000.

These offers are generally available on online platforms. Offline stores may not provide the same combined discounts, so buyers need to check and apply all available options while making the purchase.

What Features Make The iPhone 16 Pro Still Relevant Today?

Even now, the iPhone 16 Pro delivers strong flagship performance. It comes with a 6.3-inch ProMotion display that ensures smooth scrolling and gaming. The A18 Pro chip supports heavy usage, multitasking, and AI features without slowing down.

The camera setup remains a key highlight. It includes a 48MP main sensor, 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP 5x telephoto camera. Video recording goes up to 4K at 120fps, offering detailed slow-motion capture. Battery life, premium build, and long software support make it a value deal.

Related Video

Apple creates a new record in iPhone sales after launch of iPhone 16 | ABP Paisa Live

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
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