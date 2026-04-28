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HomeNewsIndia‘Self-Radicalised Lone Wolf’: Fadnavis Flags Plot To Target Hindus In Mira Road Knife Attack

‘Self-Radicalised Lone Wolf’: Fadnavis Flags Plot To Target Hindus In Mira Road Knife Attack

Fadnavis calls Mira Road stabbing a “self-radicalised” attack as ATS probes extremist links behind accused Jaib Ansari’s actions.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM suggests Mira Road attack is self-radicalized lone wolf incident.
  • Accused arrested after questioning guards about religion, then attacking.
  • Investigators probe potential extremist influences and wider network links.
  • Analysis of accused's digital devices for ideological influence.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday termed the recent knife attack in Mira Road as a suspected “lone wolf” case driven by self-radicalisation, as investigators continue to probe possible extremist influences behind the incident. The accused, Jaib Zubair Ansari, a 31-year-old who had previously lived in the United States, was arrested within hours of allegedly stabbing two security guards in Mira Road. The case has since been handed over to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad for further investigation.

CM Points To Radicalisation, Wider Probe Underway

In his official statement, Fadnavis remarked that the incident appeared to be a case of self‑radicalisation. He explained that some books and incriminating material had been recovered from the accused’s residence, adding that the individual had lived in the United States and had recently returned.

He added that preliminary findings suggest the suspect intended to target members of the Hindu community “in the name of jihad.” Authorities are now examining whether Ansari acted alone or was influenced by a broader network, as per reports.

The probe is being carried out jointly by the ATS and the National Investigation Agency, with officials indicating that the investigation will extend beyond the accused to identify any possible links or handlers.

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Attack Details: Guards Targeted After Religious Query

According to investigators, the incident occurred early Sunday morning near an under-construction building in Mira Road East. Ansari allegedly approached two guards, Rajkumar Mishra and Subroto Sen, and questioned them about their names, religion, and whether they could recite the Kalima.

When the guards reportedly said they could not, he attacked them with a knife. Mishra sustained serious internal injuries, while Sen suffered minor wounds and managed to flee into a nearby security cabin, alerting authorities.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Gets One-Month Jail In 2019 Mud Assault Case

Swift Arrest and Digital Evidence Under Scrutiny

Police tracked down the suspect using CCTV footage and arrested him within 90 minutes at his rented residence in Naya Nagar. Investigators later uncovered what they described as a digital trail, including alleged consumption of ISIS-related propaganda material online.

Officials are currently analysing data from his phone and other electronic devices to determine the extent of ideological influence and whether the attack was premeditated or externally inspired.

Background Raises Questions

Ansari had studied in the United States until 2019 before returning to India, where he lived alone and worked as a teacher of Chemistry and Mathematics at a coaching institute. He had reportedly stopped working a few months ago. His landlord had also asked him to vacate the premises by May 5.

Authorities have urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information, warning that strict action will be taken against those circulating rumours as the investigation continues.

Before You Go

Mumbai Shock: Security Guard Stabbing Case Linked to Radicalisation Suspicions

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of incident is the Mira Road knife attack being treated as?

The Maharashtra Chief Minister has termed the attack a suspected 'lone wolf' case driven by self-radicalisation. Investigators are looking into possible extremist influences.

What evidence was found at the accused's residence?

Some books and incriminating material were recovered from the accused's residence. He had previously lived in the United States and recently returned to India.

What was the alleged motive behind the attack?

Preliminary findings suggest the suspect intended to target members of the Hindu community 'in the name of jihad'. He questioned the guards about their religion before attacking.

Who is investigating the Mira Road knife attack?

The case has been handed over to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and is being jointly investigated with the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Maharashtra' Devendra Fadnavis Statement Zubair Ansari Case Self Radicalisation India
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