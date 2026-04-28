‘Self-Radicalised Lone Wolf’: Fadnavis Flags Plot To Target Hindus In Mira Road Knife Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM suggests Mira Road attack is self-radicalized lone wolf incident.

Accused arrested after questioning guards about religion, then attacking.

Investigators probe potential extremist influences and wider network links.

Analysis of accused's digital devices for ideological influence.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday termed the recent knife attack in Mira Road as a suspected “lone wolf” case driven by self-radicalisation, as investigators continue to probe possible extremist influences behind the incident. The accused, Jaib Zubair Ansari, a 31-year-old who had previously lived in the United States, was arrested within hours of allegedly stabbing two security guards in Mira Road. The case has since been handed over to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad for further investigation.

CM Points To Radicalisation, Wider Probe Underway

In his official statement, Fadnavis remarked that the incident appeared to be a case of self‑radicalisation. He explained that some books and incriminating material had been recovered from the accused’s residence, adding that the individual had lived in the United States and had recently returned.

He added that preliminary findings suggest the suspect intended to target members of the Hindu community “in the name of jihad.” Authorities are now examining whether Ansari acted alone or was influenced by a broader network, as per reports.

The probe is being carried out jointly by the ATS and the National Investigation Agency, with officials indicating that the investigation will extend beyond the accused to identify any possible links or handlers.

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Attack Details: Guards Targeted After Religious Query

According to investigators, the incident occurred early Sunday morning near an under-construction building in Mira Road East. Ansari allegedly approached two guards, Rajkumar Mishra and Subroto Sen, and questioned them about their names, religion, and whether they could recite the Kalima.

When the guards reportedly said they could not, he attacked them with a knife. Mishra sustained serious internal injuries, while Sen suffered minor wounds and managed to flee into a nearby security cabin, alerting authorities.

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Swift Arrest and Digital Evidence Under Scrutiny

Police tracked down the suspect using CCTV footage and arrested him within 90 minutes at his rented residence in Naya Nagar. Investigators later uncovered what they described as a digital trail, including alleged consumption of ISIS-related propaganda material online.

Officials are currently analysing data from his phone and other electronic devices to determine the extent of ideological influence and whether the attack was premeditated or externally inspired.

Background Raises Questions

Ansari had studied in the United States until 2019 before returning to India, where he lived alone and worked as a teacher of Chemistry and Mathematics at a coaching institute. He had reportedly stopped working a few months ago. His landlord had also asked him to vacate the premises by May 5.

Authorities have urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information, warning that strict action will be taken against those circulating rumours as the investigation continues.