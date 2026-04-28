‘Where’s The Mosque? Are You Hindu?’: Guard Recounts Chilling Mira Road Stabbing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man allegedly attacked security guards asking their religion.

Accused arrested; Maharashtra ATS taking over investigation.

Note referencing lone wolf attacks, Islamic State found.

Probe scrutinizes accused's background and radicalization links.

A shocking stabbing incident in Maharashtra’s Thane district has triggered a high-level investigation, after a man allegedly attacked two security guards at an under-construction site in Mira Road, reportedly asking their religion before assaulting them.

The accused, identified as 31-year-old Zaib Zubair Ansari, was arrested within hours of the incident on Monday. Authorities said the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has now taken over the probe, given the seriousness of the case.

Victims Allege Religion-Based Targeting

According to one of the injured guards, the accused first approached him around 3 am, asking for the location of a nearby mosque. After a brief exchange, the man left but was seen loitering in the area.

Later, around 4:30 am, he returned and allegedly grabbed the guard, asking about his religion. When the victim confirmed he was Hindu, the accused attacked him with a knife, injuring him on the back despite attempts to escape.

The attacker then entered the supervisor’s cabin, where he allegedly confronted another staff member, asking him to recite the ‘Kalma’. When the supervisor could not comply, he too was stabbed.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Man Stabs Security Guards After Asking Them To Recite ‘Kalma’; ATS Probes ‘Lone Wolf’ Angle

Swift Arrest, Evidence Under Scrutiny

Police said the accused was identified through CCTV footage and apprehended within 90 minutes by the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police.

During a search of his residence in Naya Nagar, investigators recovered a note referencing “lone wolf” attacks and the Islamic State, along with a laptop and copies of the Quran.

Officials said Ansari had returned to India in 2020 after living in the United States for two decades. He had been living alone in Mira Road since 2022.

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Probe Intensifies Amid Security Concerns

The ATS is now examining the motive behind the attack, including possible radicalisation and links to extremist ideologies. Authorities are also questioning the accused’s background and recent activities.

The victims, who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to the hospital for treatment. One of them reportedly called for help after escaping, alerting others at the site.