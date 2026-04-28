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HomeCities‘Where’s The Mosque? Are You Hindu?’: Guard Recounts Chilling Mira Road Stabbing

‘Where’s The Mosque? Are You Hindu?’: Guard Recounts Chilling Mira Road Stabbing

The Maharashtra ATS has taken over the investigation, citing the seriousness of the case. During a search, officials recovered material referencing “lone wolf” attacks.

By : Mrityunjay Singh | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Man allegedly attacked security guards asking their religion.
  • Accused arrested; Maharashtra ATS taking over investigation.
  • Note referencing lone wolf attacks, Islamic State found.
  • Probe scrutinizes accused's background and radicalization links.

A shocking stabbing incident in Maharashtra’s Thane district has triggered a high-level investigation, after a man allegedly attacked two security guards at an under-construction site in Mira Road, reportedly asking their religion before assaulting them.

The accused, identified as 31-year-old Zaib Zubair Ansari, was arrested within hours of the incident on Monday. Authorities said the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has now taken over the probe, given the seriousness of the case.

Victims Allege Religion-Based Targeting

According to one of the injured guards, the accused first approached him around 3 am, asking for the location of a nearby mosque. After a brief exchange, the man left but was seen loitering in the area.

Later, around 4:30 am, he returned and allegedly grabbed the guard, asking about his religion. When the victim confirmed he was Hindu, the accused attacked him with a knife, injuring him on the back despite attempts to escape.

The attacker then entered the supervisor’s cabin, where he allegedly confronted another staff member, asking him to recite the ‘Kalma’. When the supervisor could not comply, he too was stabbed.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Man Stabs Security Guards After Asking Them To Recite ‘Kalma’; ATS Probes ‘Lone Wolf’ Angle

Swift Arrest, Evidence Under Scrutiny

Police said the accused was identified through CCTV footage and apprehended within 90 minutes by the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police.

During a search of his residence in Naya Nagar, investigators recovered a note referencing “lone wolf” attacks and the Islamic State, along with a laptop and copies of the Quran.

Officials said Ansari had returned to India in 2020 after living in the United States for two decades. He had been living alone in Mira Road since 2022.

ALSO READ | Man Digs Up Sister's Skeleton To Claim Rs 19,300 After Bank Refuses To Believe She's Dead; Video Goes Viral

Probe Intensifies Amid Security Concerns

The ATS is now examining the motive behind the attack, including possible radicalisation and links to extremist ideologies. Authorities are also questioning the accused’s background and recent activities.

The victims, who sustained serious injuries, were rushed to the hospital for treatment. One of them reportedly called for help after escaping, alerting others at the site.

 

Before You Go

Mumbai Shock: Security Guard Stabbing Case Linked to Radicalisation Suspicions

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Thane's Mira Road incident?

A man allegedly attacked two security guards at an under-construction site, reportedly asking their religion before assaulting them with a knife.

Who is the accused in this case?

The accused is identified as 31-year-old Zaib Zubair Ansari. He was arrested within hours of the incident.

Which agency is investigating the stabbing incident?

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has taken over the probe due to the seriousness of the case.

What evidence was found at the accused's residence?

Investigators recovered a note referencing

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News Thane News Mira Road Incident
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