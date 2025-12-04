iPhone 17e Leak: BOE, Samsung Or LG Display, Which Screen Will You Actually Get?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17e Leak: BOE, Samsung Or LG Display, Which Screen Will You Actually Get?

The iPhone 17e leak highlights a display upgrade rather than camera changes, featuring slimmer bezels. Apple expects to ship 8 million units in the first half of 2026.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 01:55 PM (IST)
The iPhone 17e is expected to launch in the first months of 2026. A new report from Korean outlet TheElec says the phone will come with a screen made by BOE, Samsung Display, and LG Display. BOE will get most of the screen orders. 

The display will be the same LTPS OLED that Apple used in the iPhone 16e, but this time the bezels will be thinner. Apple is expecting to ship around 8 million iPhone 17e units in the first half of next year.

iPhone 17e To Feature BOE Display

The main highlight of the iPhone 17e is its display. Apple will use the same LTPS OLED panel that was seen in the iPhone 16e. 

So the quality is expected to be similar. However, the bezels around the screen will be thinner, giving the phone a cleaner and more modern look.

The display will be supplied by three companies, BOE, Samsung Display, and LG Display, but most of the orders will go to BOE. 

This shows Apple has strong trust in BOE for this model. Nothing else about the screen is mentioned, so the big change that users will notice is the slimmer bezels.

What About iPhone 17e Camera & Overall Features?

The iPhone 17e will feature the same 18MP selfie camera that launched with the rest of the iPhone 17 family in September. So people can expect improved selfies and better video calls compared to previous models.

For the rear camera, it will keep the 48MP main camera that the iPhone 16e had. So there is no change mentioned in the back camera.

Along with this, the iPhone 17e is expected to run on the A19 chip, which powers the other iPhone 17 models. With the A19 chip and upgraded selfie camera, Apple is trying to give users strong performance without changing too many things.

Apple is planning to ship around 8 million units of the iPhone 17e in the first half of 2026, which shows high confidence in the phone.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 04 Dec 2025 01:55 PM (IST)
IPhone TECHNOLOGY
