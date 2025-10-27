Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 15 Price Drop On Amazon: Here’s How You Can Buy It for Under Rs 45,000

iPhone 15 Price Drop On Amazon: Here’s How You Can Buy It for Under Rs 45,000

If you thought Diwali deals were over, think again. The iPhone 15 is now up for grabs at an effective price of Rs 45,000 on Amazon.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 12:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

iPhone 15 Price Drop: Diwali may be over, but if you missed out on buying your favourite iPhone, you still have one last chance. The iPhone 15, which was selling for Rs 69,900, is now available at a huge discount. Thanks to Amazon’s festive offers, the phone’s price has dropped big time, and you can now grab the iPhone 15 for under Rs 45,000. Sounds unreal, right? But it’s true. This could be the best post-Diwali deal for iPhone lovers in India.

iPhone 15 Price Drop On Amazon: Deal Details

Amazon is currently offering the iPhone 15 for just Rs 47,499, which is already a major drop from its MRP of Rs 69,900. On top of that, if you use an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you’ll get an additional discount of Rs 2,374. That brings the effective price down to around Rs 45,000.

There are exchange offers too that can give up to Rs 47,450 off, so if you happen to have an iPhone 16 Pro Max, you can exchange it to get the iPhone 15 for around Rs 2,000. No one is that stupid, though, right? Jokes aside, you can expect anywhere around Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 if you decide to trade in.

So if you’ve been saving up or waiting for the right moment, now’s the time to grab your iPhone 15 without breaking the bank.

iPhone 15 Specifications 

The iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that delivers crisp visuals and rich colours. It features Dynamic Island, which gives you real-time notifications and live activities. 

The phone has a 48MP main camera paired with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the 12MP front camera ensures sharp selfies and video calls.

It runs on the powerful A16 Bionic chip and comes with a 3,349 mAh battery for solid all-day performance. 

The phone supports 5G connectivity, Face ID, and now uses USB-C for charging and data transfer. The body is made from colour-infused glass and aluminium, making it both stylish and durable.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 27 Oct 2025 12:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
Supreme Court Rebukes States For Failing To Act On Stray Dog Menace
India
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
CJI Gavai Recommends Justice Surya Kant As His Successor, To Take Oath On Nov 24
Cities
New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge
New Twist In Satara Doctor's Suicide Case As Claims Of 'Another Note', Lapse In Autopsy Emerge
Cities
TVK Chief Vijay Meets Families Of Karur Stampede Victims A Month After Tragedy
TVK Chief Vijay Meets Families Of Karur Stampede Victims A Month After Tragedy
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget