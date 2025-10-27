iPhone 15 Price Drop On Amazon: Here’s How You Can Buy It for Under Rs 45,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





iPhone 15 Price Drop: Diwali may be over, but if you missed out on buying your favourite iPhone, you still have one last chance. The iPhone 15, which was selling for Rs 69,900, is now available at a huge discount. Thanks to Amazon’s festive offers, the phone’s price has dropped big time, and you can now grab the iPhone 15 for under Rs 45,000. Sounds unreal, right? But it’s true. This could be the best post-Diwali deal for iPhone lovers in India.

iPhone 15 Price Drop On Amazon: Deal Details

Amazon is currently offering the iPhone 15 for just Rs 47,499, which is already a major drop from its MRP of Rs 69,900. On top of that, if you use an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you’ll get an additional discount of Rs 2,374. That brings the effective price down to around Rs 45,000.

There are exchange offers too that can give up to Rs 47,450 off, so if you happen to have an iPhone 16 Pro Max, you can exchange it to get the iPhone 15 for around Rs 2,000. No one is that stupid, though, right? Jokes aside, you can expect anywhere around Rs 3,000 to Rs 10,000 if you decide to trade in.

So if you’ve been saving up or waiting for the right moment, now’s the time to grab your iPhone 15 without breaking the bank.

iPhone 15 Specifications

The iPhone 15 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that delivers crisp visuals and rich colours. It features Dynamic Island, which gives you real-time notifications and live activities.

The phone has a 48MP main camera paired with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the 12MP front camera ensures sharp selfies and video calls.

It runs on the powerful A16 Bionic chip and comes with a 3,349 mAh battery for solid all-day performance.

The phone supports 5G connectivity, Face ID, and now uses USB-C for charging and data transfer. The body is made from colour-infused glass and aluminium, making it both stylish and durable.