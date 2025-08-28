Gadgets Review: In a world infested with AI, it might feel like we're losing out on human voices. AI isn't all bad, but what it lacks is a rooted, real-world connection. So, as we review the latest in tech, from phones to AI-enabled mice, we decided to create an AI bot and see how it perceives a gadget solely based on the spec sheet.

Meet GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer. Programmed to adore specs, worship benchmarks, and get excited by shiny lights. Unfortunately, GennieGPT doesn’t game, capture photos, or use any kind of tech in the real world. That’s where I come in with my hands-on experience with the gadgets.

Let’s begin this tech tug-of-war.

Infinix GT 30 Review: Infinix has been pushing into the gaming segment with flair: AMOLED display, shoulder triggers, bold design, all under Rs 20k. Naturally, GennieGPT is already starry-eyed. Let’s see how this AI-vs-human review unfolds.

Infinix GT 30 Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Dimensity 7400 keeps games smooth

144Hz AMOLED panel looks premium

Shoulder triggers add real gaming edge

Big 5,500mAh battery with rapid 45W charging

Customisable LED lights for gamer vibes

What Doesn’t:

Cameras are just fine, not fantastic

Netflix HDR missing

Bloatware still lurking in XOS

Design a bit too loud for some tastes

Performance That Talks Back

✨ GennieGPT: Dimensity 7400 built on 4nm! Mali-G615 GPU! This is basically a pocket-sized PS5, Shayak! Look at those benchmarks — 707,719 on AnTuTu, Geekbench scores through the roof! Gamers rejoice!

Shayak: A PS5? Calm your LLM horses, Gennie! It’s a solid mid-range chip, yes, and those numbers look good on paper. But I care about how it feels.

And honestly? Snappy, fluid, no lag when juggling Instagram, YouTube, and BGMI in the background. Even 90FPS BGMI sessions ran smooth, no sudden frame drops. Think of it as an Alto K10 tuned for track days. Not a Ferrari, but fast enough to keep you grinning. And sometimes, that's really what matters to a budget gamer.

✨ GennieGPT: Capacitive shoulder triggers with red-and-blue light cues! Custom layouts! You can fire, scope, reload without touching the screen. Pure eSports vibes!

Shayak: For once, I’ll give you that. These triggers are a genuine game-changer (pun intended). Responsive, customisable, and the haptic feedback makes it feel less like a gimmick.

Add the RGB lighting on the back, and the phone basically screams 'LAN party in your pocket.' It’s fun, though I wouldn’t want my phone glowing like Iron Man’s arc reactor during a movie. Thankfully, you can customise the LED operations fully from Settings, so you can set the tune to your heart's content.

Gamer Fuel, Gamer Views

✨ GennieGPT: 5,500mAh battery! That’s like infinite gaming hours! Plus 45W charging that takes you 0–100 in 40 minutes. Goodbye, power banks!

Shayak: Not infinite, but close. I pushed through two hours of BGMI, a Netflix flick, endless doomscrolling — still had half the tank left by evening.

Drain tests were surprisingly efficient, too. And yes, 50% in 15 minutes is no joke. The only thing faster is your over-excitement, Gennie.

✨ GennieGPT: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 144Hz refresh, vivid colours! Avengers: Endgame battle scene must have looked like an IMAX!

Shayak: You’re not wrong. Iron Man’s red suit, Thanos’ purple skin, and Thor's crackling lightning bolts all popped brilliantly.

High refresh rate made gaming animations feel smooth too. The only letdown? Netflix HDR isn’t supported, so some shows lose a bit of punch. But for under 20k, it’s a killer panel.

Gamer Chic or Gamer Tacky?

✨ GennieGPT: Futuristic Pulse Green finish! Customisable LED backlights with Rhythm, Meteor, and Breathe modes. Looks like a spaceship!

Shayak: Or a disco ball, depending on your taste. It’s bold, eye-catching, maybe too much so.

What I admire is that the plastic build doesn’t feel cheap. However, the design is a bit too loud for my taste — great if you want people to notice, not so great if subtlety is your vibe (I use a white-back Pixel without a cover, for heaven's sake). IP64 rating is fine, but rivals offer better water protection.

Cameras: Just About There

✨ GennieGPT: Triple cameras with a 64MP Sony IMX682! Selfies sharp, ultra-wide detailed! Who even needs an iPhone now?

Shayak: Let’s not embarrass ourselves. The main sensor is decent in daylight, the ultra-wide is passable, and selfies are social-media ready.

Low light? That’s where the noise creeps in and portraits lose edges. It’s fine for this segment, but if photos matter more than gaming, look elsewhere.

Infinix GT 30 Review: Final Verdict

The Infinix GT 30 is basically a gamer’s budget fantasy. Shoulder triggers, RGB lights, smooth Dimensity 7400 performance, and a 144Hz AMOLED display all make it an absolute treat for BGMI grinders and binge-watchers. Battery life and charging add more firepower. All of this at a starting price of Rs 19,499 beggars belief.

But, cameras are average, HDR is missing on Netflix, and the design might feel like 'too much Monster energy drink in hardware form.'

See, Infinix's mission statement was simple. It wanted to bring a budget device that not only appeals to entry-level gamers but also to their pockets. Considering that, I'd say they hit pretty close to the bullseye.

Should You Buy It?