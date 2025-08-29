Microsoft software engineer Pratik Pandey, 35, was discovered dead at the company’s Silicon Valley campus after checking into the office on the evening of August 19. According to a family member, who was quoted by Bloomberg on condition of anonymity, he was found in the early hours of the following morning. The family noted that Pandey often worked late nights, a routine that was not unusual for him.

The Santa Clara County medical examiner has not yet released an official cause of death. Mountain View Police, who responded to the scene around 2 a.m. on August 20, confirmed that there were “no signs of any suspicious activity or behaviour” and clarified that the case is not being treated as a criminal matter.

Microsoft Responds With Silence As Probe Continues

Microsoft has reportedly declined to provide a public statement on Pandey’s death. A person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the company is still conducting its own internal investigation. Colleagues and industry peers, meanwhile, have expressed shock at the sudden loss.

Pandey was part of Microsoft’s Fabric team, a data analysis platform designed to rival competitors such as Snowflake. He worked under the company’s cloud and AI division, reporting up to executive vice president Scott Guthrie.

A Career Across Tech Giants

Before joining Microsoft in 2020, Pandey had built a strong resume with roles at major companies, including Walmart and Apple. His academic journey led him through San Jose State University, where he graduated before stepping into the tech industry.

Remembered As A 'Joyful Soul'

Tributes have poured in from friends, colleagues, and community members. An announcement for a viewing service in the Bay Area described him as “A joyful soul with a radiant smile, Pratik loved playing soccer, great son & friend.”

His family, based in India, is working with community members to ensure his body can be returned home. The tragic news has resonated deeply among both professional networks and loved ones, who are mourning the loss of a promising life and career cut short.