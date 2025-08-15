Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India Independence Day 2025 Celebrated By Google With Gorgeous Artwork: Check It Out

Google marks India’s 79th Independence Day with a vibrant Doodle showcasing national achievements, from space missions to cultural arts, honouring the nation’s unity, heritage, and journey to freedom.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 15 Aug 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

India Independence Day 2025: As India commemorates its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, Google has unveiled a special Doodle that captures the nation’s milestones through vibrant tile artwork. The illustration reflects the country’s diverse artistic heritage and celebrates its accomplishments on the global stage.

Created by artists Makarand Narkar and Sonal Vasave from Boomranng Studio, the colourful design features an array of textures and styles, from Jaipur’s famous blue pottery to West Bengal’s intricate terracotta relief work.

The artwork also serves as a visual chronicle of India’s progress, highlighting achievements in fields such as space exploration, international chess championships, cricket victories, and global recognition in cinema. “The Indian Independence movement was led by prominent figures who championed civil disobedience and nonviolent protests. Their efforts culminated in the birth of the world’s largest democracy,” reads the description accompanying the Doodle.

Ceremonial Beginning At Red Fort

Independence Day celebrations traditionally begin with the Prime Minister unfurling the national flag from the historic Red Fort in Delhi, followed by an address to the nation. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech will once again set the tone for festivities across the country. The day marks India’s liberation from nearly two centuries of British colonial rule and its emergence as a sovereign republic.

The national flag, hoisted at public spaces, government buildings, and private homes, becomes the central symbol of unity, pride, and freedom. Citizens participate in ceremonies and cultural programmes that honour the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence.

A Day Of Colour, Culture, & Commemoration

Across the nation, streets and homes are adorned with the tricolour, while patriotic songs fill the air. Schools and community groups stage plays, dances, and skits reflecting India’s history and aspirations. Kite flying, a cherished tradition, transforms the skies into a sea of colour, with soaring kites representing the spirit of freedom.

The Google Doodle stands as a creative reminder of India’s journey, one that honours its past struggles, celebrates its present achievements, and inspires hope for the future.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. A tech aficionado, he is finding the next big tech blunder to shed spotlight on and the next big AI trend to capture. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 15 Aug 2025 12:48 PM (IST)
Independence Day 15 August Google Independence Day 2025
