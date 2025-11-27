Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldHong Kong High-Rise Fire Leaves 44 Dead, Hundreds Missing As Search Intensifies

Hong Kong High-Rise Fire Leaves 44 Dead, Hundreds Missing As Search Intensifies

A massive fire in a Hong Kong high-rise has left 44 dead and 279 missing, as rescue crews continue searching the charred towers and authorities face mounting calls for accountability.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 07:29 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A towering blaze that ripped through a residential complex in Hong Kong has left at least 44 people dead, while 279 others remain unaccounted for, triggering an overnight rescue effort and urgent calls for accountability from city officials.

Death Toll Rises as Crews Race Against Time

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee announced the mounting casualties early Thursday, confirming that search teams were still trying to trace missing residents as smoke continued to drift from the blackened high-rises. Authorities warned that the situation remained fluid, with rescuers navigating hazardous conditions inside the scorched structures.

Initial briefings from officials revealed that firefighters had managed 28 casualties in the early stages of the operation, with nine victims pronounced dead at the scene. As the blaze surged through the multi-tower estate, several critically injured residents later succumbed to their burns in hospital. Two people remain in critical condition, and a number of others — including firefighters — required urgent medical treatment.

Xi Jinping Calls for Swift Containment

Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed condolences and urged Hong Kong authorities to bring the situation under control as quickly as possible. State broadcaster CCTV reported that Xi had called for all necessary measures to be taken to extinguish the fire and prevent further loss of life.

“Xi Jinping expressed condolences for those who died in the major fire at a residential estate in Tai Po District, New Territories, Hong Kong, including the firefighter who died in the line of duty,” the report said, underscoring the gravity of the tragedy.

How the Blaze Unfolded

According to the Fire Services Department, the first distress call came in at 2:51 pm local time. Within 43 minutes, the blaze had been raised to a No. 4 alarm, just one tier below the highest emergency classification. Dozens of fire engines, ambulances, and specialist rescue teams were sent to the site as smoke billowed from the towers.

The estate, which contains around 2,000 flats and was undergoing renovation work, quickly became engulfed. Witnesses recalled seeing residents gathering on overhead walkways while flames raced up the buildings, accelerated by bamboo scaffolding that lined several exterior sections.

Helpline And Shelters

Authorities have activated a helpline at 2658 4040 and opened temporary shelters for displaced residents. Fire Services Director Andy Yeung confirmed that the fallen firefighter, a 37-year-old identified by the surname Ho, was stationed at Sha Tin Fire Station and deployed to the scene at 3:01pm. Police have also set up a separate casualty hotline at 1878-999.

The same emergency teams had supported residents during Typhoon Ragasa last month, assisting at the temporary shelter in the Tai Po Community Centre, a reminder of their continued dedication to community welfare.

The Hong Kong Red Cross has rolled out a psychological support hotline as well:

  • Phone: 5164 5040
  • Service Hours:
  1. Nov 26: 20:30 – 00:00
  2. Nov 27: 10:00 – 22:00
  3. Nov 28: 10:00 – 22:00

District on Edge as Searches Continue

The blaze erupted in the densely populated Tai Po district, home to nearly 300,000 residents and known for its tightly packed urban layout. Roads near the complex remain sealed off, forcing bus diversions and creating significant disruption throughout the night.

Firefighters continue to sweep the towers floor by floor, navigating debris, smoke pockets, and unstable areas in their search for survivors. Authorities say more updates will follow once they can verify the number of missing residents and assess whether deeper parts of the estate are structurally safe to enter.

Published at : 27 Nov 2025 07:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rescue Operation Hong Kong Fire High-rise Blaze Tai Po District 44 Dead 279 Missing
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
36 Killed, Nearly 280 Missing As Major Fire Rips Through Residential Buildings In Hong Kong: VIDEO
36 Killed, Nearly 280 Missing As Major Fire Rips Through Residential Buildings In Hong Kong: VIDEO
News
‘No Moral Standing To Speak On Minorities’: India Slams Pak Over Ram Mandir Remarks
‘No Moral Standing To Speak On Minorities’: India Slams Pak Over Ram Mandir Remarks
India
India Examining Request For Sheikh Hasina's Extradition As Bangladesh Ex-PM Gets Death Sentence
India Examining Request For Sheikh Hasina's Extradition As Bangladesh Ex-PM Gets Death Sentence
India
'Ground Reality Doesn't Change...': MEA Reacts To 'Harassment' Of Arunachal Woman By Chinese Airport Officials
'Ground Reality Doesn't Change...': MEA Reacts To 'Harassment' Of Arunachal Woman By Chinese Airport Officials
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
OPINION | Celebrating Bharat’s 76th Samvidhan Diwas
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget