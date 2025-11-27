Hong Kong High-Rise Fire Leaves 44 Dead, Hundreds Missing As Search Intensifies

A towering blaze that ripped through a residential complex in Hong Kong has left at least 44 people dead, while 279 others remain unaccounted for, triggering an overnight rescue effort and urgent calls for accountability from city officials.

Death Toll Rises as Crews Race Against Time

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee announced the mounting casualties early Thursday, confirming that search teams were still trying to trace missing residents as smoke continued to drift from the blackened high-rises. Authorities warned that the situation remained fluid, with rescuers navigating hazardous conditions inside the scorched structures.

Initial briefings from officials revealed that firefighters had managed 28 casualties in the early stages of the operation, with nine victims pronounced dead at the scene. As the blaze surged through the multi-tower estate, several critically injured residents later succumbed to their burns in hospital. Two people remain in critical condition, and a number of others — including firefighters — required urgent medical treatment.

Xi Jinping Calls for Swift Containment

Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed condolences and urged Hong Kong authorities to bring the situation under control as quickly as possible. State broadcaster CCTV reported that Xi had called for all necessary measures to be taken to extinguish the fire and prevent further loss of life.

“Xi Jinping expressed condolences for those who died in the major fire at a residential estate in Tai Po District, New Territories, Hong Kong, including the firefighter who died in the line of duty,” the report said, underscoring the gravity of the tragedy.

How the Blaze Unfolded

According to the Fire Services Department, the first distress call came in at 2:51 pm local time. Within 43 minutes, the blaze had been raised to a No. 4 alarm, just one tier below the highest emergency classification. Dozens of fire engines, ambulances, and specialist rescue teams were sent to the site as smoke billowed from the towers.

The estate, which contains around 2,000 flats and was undergoing renovation work, quickly became engulfed. Witnesses recalled seeing residents gathering on overhead walkways while flames raced up the buildings, accelerated by bamboo scaffolding that lined several exterior sections.

Helpline And Shelters

Authorities have activated a helpline at 2658 4040 and opened temporary shelters for displaced residents. Fire Services Director Andy Yeung confirmed that the fallen firefighter, a 37-year-old identified by the surname Ho, was stationed at Sha Tin Fire Station and deployed to the scene at 3:01pm. Police have also set up a separate casualty hotline at 1878-999.

The same emergency teams had supported residents during Typhoon Ragasa last month, assisting at the temporary shelter in the Tai Po Community Centre, a reminder of their continued dedication to community welfare.

The Hong Kong Red Cross has rolled out a psychological support hotline as well:

Phone: 5164 5040

Service Hours:

Nov 26: 20:30 – 00:00 Nov 27: 10:00 – 22:00 Nov 28: 10:00 – 22:00

District on Edge as Searches Continue

The blaze erupted in the densely populated Tai Po district, home to nearly 300,000 residents and known for its tightly packed urban layout. Roads near the complex remain sealed off, forcing bus diversions and creating significant disruption throughout the night.

Firefighters continue to sweep the towers floor by floor, navigating debris, smoke pockets, and unstable areas in their search for survivors. Authorities say more updates will follow once they can verify the number of missing residents and assess whether deeper parts of the estate are structurally safe to enter.