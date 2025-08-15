79th Independence Day 2025 Live Updates: PM Modi to Hoist Tricolor at Red Fort Amid ‘Naya Bharat’ Celebrations

On the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu honoured the country’s freedom fighters and praised India’s democratic values. She highlighted a 6.5% GDP growth, expanding infrastructure, and flagship initiatives like Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. She urged citizens to unite for a developed India by 2047 and lauded the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, calling it “an example in humanity’s fight against terrorism.”

‘Naya Bharat’ and Operation Sindoor in Focus

This year’s theme, ‘Naya Bharat’, highlights the success of Operation Sindoor. The Red Fort’s Gyanpath View cutter will feature the Operation Sindoor logo, while floral decorations follow the same theme. Invitation cards display both the logo and a Chenab Bridge watermark, symbolising India’s progress and future aspirations.

Honouring Heroes: Gallantry Awards and Recognition

Senior officers and personnel involved in Operation Sindoor were recognised ahead of Independence Day. Nine IAF pilots and four Indian Army personnel received the Vir Chakra for their roles in precision strikes on terror targets. IAF staff manning the S-400 air defence systems during the May 7-10 conflict were also honoured. Additionally, 23 CRPF personnel received gallantry medals, with Constables Saddam Hussain, Feda Hussain Dar, and Sanjay Tiwari awarded the Shaurya Chakra.

Security and Traffic Arrangements

Preparations for the Independence Day festivities are in full swing in New Delhi. The Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory, effective from 4 am to 10 am on Friday, which includes restrictions and diversions on key routes around the Red Fort. Roads such as Netaji Subhash Marg (from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail), Lothian Road (GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail), and SP Mukherjee Marg (HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk) will be closed to general traffic.

Security across the capital has been significantly strengthened. Over 11,000 security personnel and 3,000 traffic police will be deployed, supported by heightened camera surveillance and snipers positioned at high-rise buildings to ensure smooth conduct of the celebrations.

President’s Address on the Eve of Independence Day

President Droupadi Murmu, in her address on Thursday, condemned the “cowardly and utterly inhuman” terror attack in Pahalgam and praised the armed forces for their “strategic clarity and technical capability” in dismantling terrorist infrastructure across the border. Her speech reflected both a celebration of India’s resilience and a reminder of the ongoing challenges the nation faces in preserving its hard-earned peace and security.