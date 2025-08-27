How To Delete Or Deactivate Instagram Account: A Step-By-Step Guide

How To Delete Instagram Account: Considering quitting Instagram? There are lots of reasons why you might want to delete your account, whether it be a digital detox, to protect your privacy, or because you just found a better alternative. Deleting Instagram involves removing all your photos, followers, likes, and comments as opposed to deactivating your profile, which only hides it temporarily.

After doing it, there is no way to revert it. Once you have made up your mind that it can be done, here is a guide on how you can delete your Instagram account using mobile or desktop.

Deleting Instagram on Mobile

Open the Instagram app and tap your profile picture.

Head to Settings and Privacy .

Scroll down to Accounts Centre > Personal Details .

Select Account Ownership and Control .

Tap Deactivation or Deletion .

Choose the account you want to remove and select Delete Account .

Instagram will ask for a reason, pick one and confirm by entering your password.



Deleting Instagram on Desktop

Go to the Instagram Delete Your Account page.

Log in with your credentials.

Select a reason from the dropdown menu.

Enter your password again to confirm.

Hit Delete Account .

How To Deactivate Instagram Account

Is it too soon to say goodbye forever? Your safer bet would be deactivation. It does not destroy your profile, pictures, likes and comments; it merely makes them invisible to others. Deactivation can be performed by repeating the above steps, but using Deactivate Account instead of Delete. In this manner, you will be able to log back in at any time, and your data will be restored.

Pro Tip: Instagram allows you 30 days before the permanent deletion takes place, and you still have time to change your mind. Make the choice, deactivate or delete, but this is your call, just be careful what you really want.