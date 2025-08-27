Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyHow To Delete Or Deactivate Instagram Account: A Step-By-Step Guide

How To Delete Or Deactivate Instagram Account: A Step-By-Step Guide

Thinking of quitting Insta? Here’s a simple step-by-step guide on how to delete or deactivate your Instagram account safely, on phone or desktop.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

How To Delete Instagram Account: Considering quitting Instagram? There are lots of reasons why you might want to delete your account, whether it be a digital detox, to protect your privacy, or because you just found a better alternative. Deleting Instagram involves removing all your photos, followers, likes, and comments as opposed to deactivating your profile, which only hides it temporarily.

After doing it, there is no way to revert it. Once you have made up your mind that it can be done, here is a guide on how you can delete your Instagram account using mobile or desktop.

Deleting Instagram on Mobile

  1. Open the Instagram app and tap your profile picture.
  2. Head to Settings and Privacy.
  3. Scroll down to Accounts Centre> Personal Details.
  4. Select Account Ownership and Control.
  5. Tap Deactivation or Deletion.
  6. Choose the account you want to remove and select Delete Account.
  7. Instagram will ask for a reason,  pick one and confirm by entering your password.

Deleting Instagram on Desktop

  1. Go to the Instagram Delete Your Account page.
  2. Log in with your credentials.
  3. Select a reason from the dropdown menu.
  4. Enter your password again to confirm.
  5. Hit Delete Account.

How To Deactivate Instagram Account

Is it too soon to say goodbye forever? Your safer bet would be deactivation. It does not destroy your profile, pictures, likes and comments; it merely makes them invisible to others. Deactivation can be performed by repeating the above steps, but using Deactivate Account instead of Delete. In this manner, you will be able to log back in at any time, and your data will be restored.

Pro Tip: Instagram allows you 30 days before the permanent deletion takes place, and you still have time to change your mind. Make the choice, deactivate or delete, but this is your call, just be careful what you really want.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 27 Aug 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Instagram TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
Business
Tariff War Escalates As Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, India Now Faces 50% Duty
Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, Indian Exporters Now Face 50% Duty On US Shipments
Cities
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
Priyanka Gandhi Hops On Rahul Gandhi's Bike During Bihar Rally: Watch
IPL
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
CSK's Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement, Eyes Other T20 Leagues
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget