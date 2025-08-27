How To Unlock Locked Chats On WhatsApp Easily: A Step-By-Step Guide

How to Unlock WhatsApp Locked Chats: WhatsApp lets you lock specific chats using Chat Lock, which adds an additional level of privacy to your chats by hiding some of the conversations behind a PIN, password, fingerprint, or Face ID.

It is ideal when you need to keep sensitive messages away from spying eyes. However, in case you need to open a chat that has been locked, you could do it very fast and easily. Here is how you can do it.

How To Unlock Locked Chats On WhatsApp

Open the WhatsApp app .

Go to the Chats tab .

Swipe down, and you’ll see a Locked Chats folder at the top.

Tap on it, and authenticate using your phone’s PIN, password, fingerprint, or Face ID .

Once confirmed, your secret messages will be unlocked, and you will be able to use them just like a normal chat.

That’s all it takes to unlock your locked chats!

How To Remove A Chat From Lock

If you don’t want a chat hidden anymore:

Open the locked chat.

Tap on the chat name .

Scroll down and select Chat Lock .

Toggle off the option to unlock it permanently.



The chat will now be available in your usual list of chats and will not require additional verification.

The feature is available on both Android and iOS, although you might be required to upgrade to the latest version of WhatsApp in case you are not seeing it yet.

The Chat Lock feature in WhatsApp is an excellent privacy feature to use, and opening it is as easy as opening your phone. Whether you want to check hidden messages or remove the lock entirely, the control is always in your hands.