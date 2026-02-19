Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maharashtra Results 2026Upcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025ECI To Launch Nationwide SIR Exercise Soon; 22 States And UTs to Join Next Phase. Check Details

ECI To Launch Nationwide SIR Exercise Soon; 22 States And UTs to Join Next Phase. Check Details

From April, the SIR (likely Systematic Investment Risk or similar) process will expand nationwide after successful implementation in Bihar and ongoing progress in 12 other states/UTs.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 07:12 PM (IST)

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process will now be carried out across the country, beyond the 13 states and Union Territories, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where it has already been undertaken. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the nationwide rollout of the SIR exercise will begin in April this year.

The process has been completed in Bihar, while it is currently underway in 12 other states. The remaining states and Union Territories will now be brought under the SIR drive in the next phase.

Preparations Underway in 22 States and UTs

According to the Commission, the SIR exercise may begin from April in the remaining 22 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Directions have been issued to Chief Electoral Officers in these regions to make the necessary preparations.

In its notification, the ECI instructed all states and Union Territories to complete preliminary arrangements related to the SIR at the earliest. The aim is to ensure that the large-scale revision exercise begins smoothly in April without any disruption.

The states and UTs where the SIR process is scheduled include Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

What Happens During the SIR Process?

Under the SIR exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conduct door-to-door verification of voters listed in the electoral rolls. If a BLO visits a household, families are required to provide Aadhaar cards, age certificates and proof of residence for verification.

If any family member has turned 18, their name can be added to the voter list. In cases where a member has shifted residence, their name can be removed from the previous location and added at the new address. Voters can also update unclear or outdated photographs on their voter ID cards.

During the exercise, officials verify whether listed individuals still reside at the registered address. Names of deceased persons are removed from the electoral roll. Errors related to name, age, photograph quality and address are also corrected as part of the revision campaign.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 06:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
SIR India SIR SIR News Delhi SIR
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
ECI To Launch Nationwide SIR Exercise Soon; 22 States And UTs to Join Next Phase. Check Details
ECI To Launch Nationwide SIR Exercise Soon; 22 States And UTs to Join Next Phase. Check Details
Election 2025
Ex-CPI(M) Faces Prem Kumar, A Suresh Share Congress Platform Ahead Of Kerala Polls
Ex-CPI(M) Faces Prem Kumar, A Suresh Share Congress Platform Ahead Of Kerala Polls
Election 2025
Why Bhupen Borah Joining BJP Is A Big Moment For Assam Politics
Why Bhupen Borah Joining BJP Is A Big Moment For Assam Politics
Election 2025
ECI Announces Rajya Sabha Polls For 37 Seats; Voting On March 16: Know Details
ECI Announces Rajya Sabha Polls For 37 Seats; Voting On March 16: Know Details
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt
ELECTION BATTLE: Showdown with Himanta Biswa Sarma Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
AI India Expo 2026: Narendra Modi Calls for Ethical AI Framework
Politics: Assam Poll Battle Heats Up Ahead of Assembly Elections
Delhi Alert: Delhi Police Bust Job Scam After Intercepting Suspicious J&K Vehicle Near Red Fort
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget