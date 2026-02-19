ECI To Launch Nationwide SIR Exercise Soon; 22 States And UTs to Join Next Phase. Check Details

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process will now be carried out across the country, beyond the 13 states and Union Territories, including Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where it has already been undertaken. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the nationwide rollout of the SIR exercise will begin in April this year.

The process has been completed in Bihar, while it is currently underway in 12 other states. The remaining states and Union Territories will now be brought under the SIR drive in the next phase.

Preparations Underway in 22 States and UTs

According to the Commission, the SIR exercise may begin from April in the remaining 22 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Directions have been issued to Chief Electoral Officers in these regions to make the necessary preparations.

In its notification, the ECI instructed all states and Union Territories to complete preliminary arrangements related to the SIR at the earliest. The aim is to ensure that the large-scale revision exercise begins smoothly in April without any disruption.

The states and UTs where the SIR process is scheduled include Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

What Happens During the SIR Process?

Under the SIR exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conduct door-to-door verification of voters listed in the electoral rolls. If a BLO visits a household, families are required to provide Aadhaar cards, age certificates and proof of residence for verification.

If any family member has turned 18, their name can be added to the voter list. In cases where a member has shifted residence, their name can be removed from the previous location and added at the new address. Voters can also update unclear or outdated photographs on their voter ID cards.

During the exercise, officials verify whether listed individuals still reside at the registered address. Names of deceased persons are removed from the electoral roll. Errors related to name, age, photograph quality and address are also corrected as part of the revision campaign.