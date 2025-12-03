Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGoogle Search Now Lets You Try On Clothes With Your Own Photo

Google Search Now Lets You Try On Clothes With Your Own Photo

Google has launched a virtual apparel try-on tool in India that lets shoppers upload their photo and preview outfits on their own body, powered by AI that understands body shape and fabric fit.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Shoppers in India can now try on clothes virtually through Google Search. Users can upload a photo of themselves and see how tops, bottoms, dresses, jackets and many more outfits look on their own body before buying. This feature is powered by Google’s custom AI model for fashion. It understands body shapes, fabrics, textures and how clothes fold or drape. 

People just need to look for the “try it on” icon on apparel listings to start testing styles and sharing their looks with friends. The full blog also mentions steps to get started. The Mavericks has begun working with Google in India as its communications partner across all business lines except Google Cloud.

Virtual Apparel Try-On Tool In India

The Virtual Apparel Try On tool in India allows shoppers to see outfits on their own bodies by simply uploading a photo on Google Search. It works across billions of apparel listings, including tops, bottoms, dresses and jackets. 

With the “try it on” icon, users can easily explore different styles and experiment before buying. Because the AI understands body shapes, textures, fabrics and how clothes drape, the results look close to real life. 

This makes online shopping more confident, more visual and less confusing for people who want to see how clothes fit without going to a store.

Virtual Apparel Try-On Feature Makes Online Shopping Easy

The Virtual Apparel Try On India feature also supports sharing looks with friends. If a user likes an outfit, they can simply try it, save it and show it to others before finalising a purchase. 

All information about how to get started is available in the full blog, including a hyperlink with simple steps. Along with this rollout, The Mavericks has now started working with Google in India as its communications partner across every business line except Google Cloud.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 03 Dec 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Centre Lifts Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
Centre Lifts Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
India
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
Congress Leader Shares AI-Generated Video Showing PM Modi As ‘Chaiwala’, Sparks Row
Business
Rupee Breaks 90 Mark Against US Dollar: Why The Currency Is Struggling Today
Rupee Breaks 90 Mark Against US Dollar: Why The Currency Is Struggling Today
India
Karnataka Power Tussle: Pro-Shivakumar Slogans Greet KC Venugopal In Mangaluru
Karnataka Power Tussle: Pro-Shivakumar Slogans Greet KC Venugopal In Mangaluru
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget