Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Shoppers in India can now try on clothes virtually through Google Search. Users can upload a photo of themselves and see how tops, bottoms, dresses, jackets and many more outfits look on their own body before buying. This feature is powered by Google’s custom AI model for fashion. It understands body shapes, fabrics, textures and how clothes fold or drape.

People just need to look for the “try it on” icon on apparel listings to start testing styles and sharing their looks with friends. The full blog also mentions steps to get started. The Mavericks has begun working with Google in India as its communications partner across all business lines except Google Cloud.

Virtual Apparel Try-On Tool In India

The Virtual Apparel Try On tool in India allows shoppers to see outfits on their own bodies by simply uploading a photo on Google Search. It works across billions of apparel listings, including tops, bottoms, dresses and jackets.

With the “try it on” icon, users can easily explore different styles and experiment before buying. Because the AI understands body shapes, textures, fabrics and how clothes drape, the results look close to real life.

This makes online shopping more confident, more visual and less confusing for people who want to see how clothes fit without going to a store.

Virtual Apparel Try-On Feature Makes Online Shopping Easy

The Virtual Apparel Try On India feature also supports sharing looks with friends. If a user likes an outfit, they can simply try it, save it and show it to others before finalising a purchase.

All information about how to get started is available in the full blog, including a hyperlink with simple steps. Along with this rollout, The Mavericks has now started working with Google in India as its communications partner across every business line except Google Cloud.