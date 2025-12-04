Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Google Year In Search 2025: AI Ruled India's Searches This Year, Here's What Topped The List

Google Year In Search 2025: AI Ruled India’s Searches This Year, Here’s What Topped The List

Google’s Year in Search 2025 shows India went all-in on AI, using Gemini, Grok, Deepseek, Perplexity and more for studies, work, and content creation.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Google has finally revealed Year in Search 2025, and no surprise, India was obsessed with AI this year. People didn’t just search for AI; they actually used it for work, studies, fun, and social media trends. From writing emails to making luxury 4K selfies, AI was everywhere.

Students, creators, businesses, and even regular users explored new tools every day. 2025 made one thing super clear: AI is now part of daily life in India, not just a fancy tech trend people talk about.

Why India Couldn’t Stop Talking About These AI Tools

Google Gemini was a huge hit this year. People loved it because it worked smoothly inside Google Search, Gmail, and Docs. It quickly turned into one of the top apps in the country. Its image trend, “Nano-Banana” 3D portraits, literally took over Instagram and reels. Gemini AI Photo also blew up because everyone wanted to turn normal selfies into “cinematic 4K luxury portraits.”

Then came Grok, and suddenly everyone on X (Twitter) was talking about it. It gave real-time info on what was trending, so creators and businesses in India trusted it for quick updates. Its Android app launch in February 2025 pushed the hype even more.

Deepseek also entered the chat. Even though it was a China-made model, India noticed that it was cheap and powerful. This kicked off big discussions in India’s tech community about building more homegrown AI models.

AI Search Winners That Made Work, Study & Creativity Easier

Perplexity became a favourite among people who wanted facts accompanied by charts and sources. Students, researchers, working professionals, and everyone liked it because it gave clean and verified information.

Developers, on the other hand, fell in love with Google AI Studio. It helped them build apps using local Indian data, which significantly boosted the “Make in India” AI movement.

ChatGPT stayed popular through everything. Whether someone needed help writing content, learning something, or just had a conversation, ChatGPT was a go-to tool.

AI trends for fun also went huge, like the whole ChatGPT Ghibli art style craze, where people made animation-style images of themselves. When Google launched Flow, a tool that makes animated videos from text prompts, India’s interest in AI for content creation went to the next level.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 04 Dec 2025 03:16 PM (IST)
