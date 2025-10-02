Google Warns Executives About Cl0p Ransomware Extortion Emails Targeting Oracle Users

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyGoogle Warns Executives About Cl0p Ransomware Extortion Emails Targeting Oracle Users

Google alerts organisations using Oracle business applications after hackers claiming to be Cl0p demand sensitive data, urging vigilance against phishing and extortion.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Alphabet’s Google has raised a warning about hackers sending extortion emails to company executives. The messages claim that sensitive data has been stolen from Oracle business applications. The hackers, linking themselves to the cl0p ransomware gang, have contacted executives at multiple organisations. Google stressed that it does not have enough evidence yet to confirm if these claims are true or if any data was actually taken. 

Organisations using Oracle E-Business Suite are being advised to stay alert, review security protocols carefully, and be prepared for potential phishing attempts.

What The Emails Say

According to Google, the emails target executives at companies using Oracle systems. The attackers claim they have obtained sensitive data and demand action, though Google said it cannot verify the claims. 

No specific organisations have been publicly identified as targets. The company also noted that attempts to contact Cl0p and Oracle for comments were not returned. 

While alarming, these emails are part of a growing trend where ransomware-linked groups use extortion tactics, sometimes without actually accessing data. 

Cybersecurity experts warn that even the threat of leaked data can cause disruption, reputational damage, or panic internally. Google is continuing to monitor the situation closely and advising companies to remain vigilant in checking all email communications.

Expert Advice And Precautions

Google has advised organisations and recipients of such emails to remain cautious. Standard cybersecurity measures, like not responding to suspicious emails, verifying the sender, and reporting incidents internally, are recommended. 

This alert serves as a reminder that even widely used business applications like Oracle can be a focus for cybercriminals, regardless of whether actual breaches occur. 

Companies should strengthen their defences, educate employees about phishing and ransomware tactics, and implement threat detection measures to avoid potential losses. 

Regularly updating systems, using multi-factor authentication, reviewing access controls, and having incident response plans in place can also reduce risks. Vigilance is key in responding to these growing cyber threats effectively.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 02 Oct 2025 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
