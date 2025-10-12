Google To Bring Always-On Display Media Controls To Pixel Watch 2, 3 & 4: Everything We Know

Google recently rolled out the Wear OS 6 update to older Pixel Watch models, bringing the Material 3 Expressive design language to them. This update first arrived on the Google Pixel Watch 4 in August but did not include all features, notably the always-on display (AOD) for media controls. Reports now suggest that AOD media controls could come later this year as part of the next quarterly Pixel Watch update.

If included, this feature may also be available for older Pixel Watch models, though Google has not confirmed the exact timeline yet.

AOD Media Controls Coming To Pixel Watch 4, 3, and 2

The Pixel Watch 4, 3, and 2 already received the Wear OS 6 update, but some features previewed earlier this year are still missing.

Media controls on the always-on display, which let you see the current song and manage playback without touching the watch, are a major addition.

According to 9to5Google, Google referred to “Pixel Watch” generally, hinting that older watches may get it too.

While it’s likely to arrive in the next quarterly update, possibly December, some older devices might have to wait until early 2026.

Wear OS 6 Update Brings Consistent Pixel Watch Experience

With Wear OS 6, Google aims to create a consistent always-on display experience. The system will keep the last activity visible when the watch enters ambient mode.

For media controls, this means that the current song and playback options will remain visible even when the user is not interacting with the watch. The update also brings design changes with Material 3 Expressive, smoother animations, and better integration across Google services.

Once AOD media controls roll out fully, older Pixel Watch users will enjoy the same seamless experience as the newest model.

Google’s ongoing updates show its focus on making older Pixel Watches feel up-to-date. Users can expect improved usability, better visual design, and more features over time, making their wearable experience closer to what the latest Pixel Watch offers.





