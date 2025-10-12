Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyGoogle To Bring Always-On Display Media Controls To Pixel Watch 2, 3 & 4: Everything We Know

Google To Bring Always-On Display Media Controls To Pixel Watch 2, 3 & 4: Everything We Know

Google’s Wear OS 6 update is rolling out to older Pixel Watches, with AOD media controls expected in the next quarterly update.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Google recently rolled out the Wear OS 6 update to older Pixel Watch models, bringing the Material 3 Expressive design language to them. This update first arrived on the Google Pixel Watch 4 in August but did not include all features, notably the always-on display (AOD) for media controls. Reports now suggest that AOD media controls could come later this year as part of the next quarterly Pixel Watch update.

If included, this feature may also be available for older Pixel Watch models, though Google has not confirmed the exact timeline yet.

AOD Media Controls Coming To Pixel Watch 4, 3, and 2

The Pixel Watch 4, 3, and 2 already received the Wear OS 6 update, but some features previewed earlier this year are still missing. 

Media controls on the always-on display, which let you see the current song and manage playback without touching the watch, are a major addition. 

According to 9to5Google, Google referred to “Pixel Watch” generally, hinting that older watches may get it too. 

While it’s likely to arrive in the next quarterly update, possibly December, some older devices might have to wait until early 2026.

Wear OS 6 Update Brings Consistent Pixel Watch Experience

With Wear OS 6, Google aims to create a consistent always-on display experience. The system will keep the last activity visible when the watch enters ambient mode. 

For media controls, this means that the current song and playback options will remain visible even when the user is not interacting with the watch. The update also brings design changes with Material 3 Expressive, smoother animations, and better integration across Google services. 

Once AOD media controls roll out fully, older Pixel Watch users will enjoy the same seamless experience as the newest model.

Google’s ongoing updates show its focus on making older Pixel Watches feel up-to-date. Users can expect improved usability, better visual design, and more features over time, making their wearable experience closer to what the latest Pixel Watch offers.



Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 12 Oct 2025 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Google Pixel Watch TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
Taliban Claims 58 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Cross-Border Operation, Warns Islamabad
India
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Afghanistan Foreign Minister's Taj Mahal Visit Cancelled
Cities
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
3 Arrested In Durgapur Over Gang Rape Of Odisha MBBS Student
Cricket
IND vs WI: Jadeja And Kuldeep's Spin Masterclass Forces Follow-On Against West Indies
Jadeja And Kuldeep's Spin Masterclass Forces Follow-On Against West Indies
Advertisement

Videos

OP Rajbhar Demands Seats, Threatens to Contest Bihar Elections Independently | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: RJD Faces Major Setback as 2 MLA Resigns From Party | ABP News
JMM's Ultimatum to RJD Ahead of Bihar Elections 2025 Creates Headlines | ABP News
'Chirag Paswan to Contest More Seats Than Initially Expected', Says Sources | ABP News
BJP and JDU Finalize Seat-Sharing Formula, Total Number of Seats Revealed | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget