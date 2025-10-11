Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyGoogle Rolls Out Gemini Enterprise To Make Business Smarter: Everything We Know

Google Rolls Out Gemini Enterprise To Make Business Smarter: Everything We Know

Google just launched Gemini Enterprise, an AI platform that lets employees chat with company data, documents, and apps, making business smarter, faster, and simpler.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
Alphabet’s Google has launched Gemini Enterprise, a new AI platform for business users. The platform lets employees interact with company data, documents, and applications in an easy conversational way. Google aims to help companies improve productivity and make better decisions using AI. Tech rivals like Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic are also focusing on AI for enterprises, making it a competitive market. 

Gemini Enterprise adds to Google Workspace by providing advanced AI features and tools that let companies build their own custom AI agents.

Google Gemini Enterprise Pricing & Availability For Businesses

Google has already signed up companies like Gap, Figma, and Klarna for Gemini Enterprise. The platform will be available to more business clients around the world. 

Google has not shared exact pricing yet, but it is expected to follow enterprise subscription models similar to Google Workspace. 

Businesses of all sizes can use the platform to improve workflows, automate tasks, and provide employees with easy access to important information. 

Early adopters will get the benefit of advanced AI features before the wider rollout. Experts believe this platform could change how teams handle data and reduce repetitive work.

Gemini Enterprise AI Platform Features 

Gemini Enterprise runs on Google’s most advanced AI models. It works as a conversational platform where employees can chat with their company’s data and applications. 

The platform includes pre-built AI agents that can perform tasks like deep research, data analysis, generating insights, and creating reports automatically. 

Companies can also create custom AI agents tailored to their specific needs. Gemini Enterprise complements Google Workspace, which already has AI tools for email, documents, and spreadsheets.  

Overall, it helps companies save time, make faster decisions, reduce errors, and let employees focus on more important work. Many believe this could soon become a standard tool in offices worldwide.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 11 Oct 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY GeminiAI Gemini Enterprise
