Google Pixel 10 Launch Tonight: When, How To Watch Livestream. Here's YouTube Link

Google Pixel 10 Launch Tonight: When, How To Watch Livestream. Here's YouTube Link

Leaks suggest that the Pixel 10 series will sport a triple-lens rear camera, including a telephoto sensor.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 09:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Google Pixel 10 Launch: Google’s next wave of Pixel devices is just hours away from going official, with the company gearing up for its much-hyped ‘Made by Google’ showcase on August 20. Alongside new phones, accessories like a wireless charger and possibly fresh wearables could take centre stage.

Google Pixel 10 Launch: When & Where To Watch

The global launch is being staged in New York, but fans in India can follow all the action through a live broadcast. The event will be streamed on Google’s official YouTube channel as well as the dedicated Made by Google webpage.

For Indian audiences, the livestream begins at 10:30 pm IST on August 20. Fans can already set a reminder on YouTube or track live updates via Google’s official social handles.

Google Pixel 10 Series: What To Expect

This year’s line-up is shaping up to be one of Google’s most ambitious yet, with five models expected: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 XL, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel Pro Fold.

Leaks suggest that the Pixel 10 series will sport a triple-lens rear camera, including a telephoto sensor, carrying forward a signature feature from earlier Pro editions. Under the hood, Google’s Tensor G5 chipset is rumoured to shift manufacturing from Samsung to TSMC, a move expected to bring stronger performance and improved heat management.

Accessories could also get a refresh, with reports hinting at a wireless charging option under the “Pixelsnap” brand. Another big claim making the rounds is that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may debut as the first foldable phone with an IP68 rating, offering complete dust protection.

Adding to the excitement, leaks hint at an AI-powered assistant inside the camera app, called “Camera Coach”, said to use Gemini to guide users with lighting and angle tips while shooting.

Colour options appear equally diverse. Apart from the classic “Obsidian” black, users could see shades like “Indigo”, “Frost”, and “Limoncello”. Premium versions might arrive in “Porcelain”, “Jade”, and “Moonstone”.

Beyond Phones: Google Wearables In Focus

While the spotlight will be firmly on the Pixel 10 series, Google may also expand its wearable ecosystem. The Pixel Watch 4 is tipped to make an appearance, alongside a possible refresh of Pixel Buds. Together, these launches would reinforce Google’s push towards building a tightly connected hardware family.

With just hours to go, all eyes are now on Google to see how much of the speculation turns into reality.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 20 Aug 2025 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Google Google Pixel 10 TECHNOLOGY
